Technically, Scott Walker doesn’t know for sure who his opponent will be in the Division B at-large race for Jefferson Parish Council. But it was pretty clear Friday morning who he was running against.
The 44-year-old former television reporter made his candidacy official standing in front of a blue banner taped up on the front of the Metairie donut shop he started with his wife, touting his roots in the parish and offering the usual chestnuts about making the parish a better place to live.
But he also took some not-so-veiled shots at current District 2 Councilman Paul Johnston, the man widely assumed will be his opponent when qualifying ends on Aug. 8.
“Too many politicians hop from one elected office to another, thinking it’s all about them,” he said. “In the end, Jefferson Parish is the one that suffers.”
Walker said he has been encouraged by calls received since news broke last week that he will be seeking the Division B seat.
“They are tired of politicians favoring themselves by pitting one side of the river against the other,” he said, a description that fits Johnston’s district, not that of District 1 Councilman Ricky Templet, who is expected to run for the Division A at-large seat.
“This is my home, all of it, both sides of the river — east bank and west bank,” he said.
Asked about his lack of political experience, Walker said he expects voters will ask what other candidates' political experience has done for them so far.
“Some have been around for a long time and fed from the public trough for long enough,” he said, noting he hasn’t held office since 1989, when he was class president at St. Angela Mercici.
Walker acknowledged he starts out behind in the fundraising battle, but said he’d have a sustainable campaign in short order. He pledged to listen to all potential voters and, if elected, constituents. He said he would use social media “like it’s never been used before.”
He said suggested his relative youth and life experience give him the perspective to take on the parish’s challenges, which include aging drainage infrastructure, population loss to St. Tammany, the lack of desirable affordable housing, flagging sales tax revenue and an annual Mardi Gras season that struggles to regain its past glory.
“Despite it all, though, Jefferson Parish remains a great place to work live and play, and I wouldn’t live anywhere else,” he said.
“We need to attract new businesses, working class people, they need to have good job opportunities to survive and thrive in the parish that they call home.”
Later that day, word of Walker’s presser had reached Johnston, though he said he hadn’t seen the livestream.
“I don’t really fool with social media,” he said.
On the subject of district-hopping career politicians and the troughs from which they feed, Johnston said his career as an elected official is an example of how it should be done, starting as a councilman in Harahan, followed by two terms as mayor.
“I started off on the ground and learned about government through years of experience,” he said.
He said his bid for an at-large seat is a natural progression from his time serving a district of 85,000 constituents.
“I feel that I am prepared to run for the parishwide position, and I know what government is about,” he said.
As to the question of what his experience has ever done for anyone, Johnston had an answer for him.
“They’ve gotten good government, transparency, improvements in their district, street repair, drainage fixes, economic development, parks, recreation,” he said. “We’ve done everything in my district that can be done.”
Johnston, who hails from Harahan, scoffed at the notion that he has played the two sides of the river off one another, saying accusations about dividing the parish are a time-honored attack that does precisely what it decries.
“That’s a typical, negative thing that is said,” he said. “People are always trying to separate the parish in that way. He’s trying to say that I don’t care about the West Bank and that’s totally incorrect.”
Johnston said there has been economic development in Elmwood, by and around Ochsner Health System on Jefferson Highway, and that there is a deal for the redevelopment of Avondale Shipyards. He said the parish’s unemployment rate of 3 percent is lower than the state and national average.
“My district is one of the most thriving districts in the parish,” he said. “We’ve got a lot going on.”
Johnston said he looks forward to the race, and hopes it won't become "negative."
“I welcome him to come forward,” he said. “I know he has 23 years experience in the news media, God bless him. That’s what makes this country beautiful -- anybody can run for anything.”