Charles Lancaster Jr., a state legislator from Metairie who was feisty, fervently Republican but never mean-spirited, died early Friday morning of a massive heart attack, according to his family. He was 74.
Lancaster represented Metairie in the state House for 32 years, and his decades of work led to his induction into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame this year.
Lancaster was the first Republican to represent Jefferson Parish in the state Legislature, which he left in 2008 because of term limits. The suburban parish now has more elected Republicans than any other in the state.
Along with David Treen, he also played a role in building the modern Republican Party in Louisiana, now a red state.
"Charlie was a dear friend, and one of my true mentors," said U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, who was first elected to the state House from Metairie in 1995. "He is one of the giants who built the Republican Party in Louisiana, and had a brilliant political mind."
Lancaster is survived by his daughter Edith Helen -- better known as Dee Dee -- and his son Charles III.
His wife, who was nicknamed Patches, predeceased him.
