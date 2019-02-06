After months with his name floating on lists of potential candidates in next year's Democratic presidential primaries, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave his most definitive remark on 2020 yet.

Landrieu told CNN on Wednesday morning that he does not think he will seek his party's presidential nomination.

"I don't think so," Landrieu said when asked about a potential candidacy. "A lot of people have asked me that. I never say never, but at this point in time I don't think I'm going to do it."

Since leaving his mayoral office in May 2018, Landrieu circled the nation promoting his book and returned to Harvard University this spring as a visiting fellow.

In his interview with CNN, the former mayor cited a crowded Democratic primary field as a reason not to run.

National figures like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have announced their candidacies for the Oval Office within the past months.

Despite an already crowded primary field, the number of Democrats running in 2020 is expected to grow. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) are other names on the lists of potential candidates.

Landrieu also said in the interview that he believes many of the candidates are better than President Donald Trump. He also did not entirely rule out a 2020 bid.

"You never say never because you don't know how things will work out," Landrieu said. "I feel comfortable that the people are going to get in this race, each and every one of them are better than what President Trump is offering for us for the country right now."