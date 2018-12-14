A Trump administration move to allow the deportation of protected Vietnamese immigrants — including groups who fled the aftermath of the Vietnam War — has drawn concern and condemnation from New Orleans-area officials.
Mayor Latoya called the move “an ugly effort to target our Vietnamese neighbors” in a statement Friday morning and urged New Orleans-area Vietnamese residents to seek U.S. citizenship.
The move, which The Atlantic magazine reported earlier this week, would allow the federal government to deport Vietnamese immigrants who arrived in the U.S. before the two countries re-established long-broken diplomatic relations in 1995.
“I would like to make it clear that the entire City of New Orleans stands in solidarity with our Vietnamese community, which has contributed so much to our social and cultural fabric,” Cantrell said Friday morning.
New Orleans City District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen also expressed concern about the apparent change in the status of Vietnamese immigrants who arrived in the U.S. decades ago.
“I am very disappointed with the direction of the Trump Administration on immigration laws. Our country is made of immigrants of every ethnicity,” said Nguyen, a longtime community activist who became the city’s first Vietnamese-American councilperson when she was elected in 2017. “I want to encourage the administration to carefully evaluate the immigration policy and focus on the people. It should be a fair policy that the United States can sustain.”
The New Orleans area is home to a large Vietnamese-American community: According to The Data Center, nearly 16,000 Vietnamese-Americans lived in the metro area as of the 2010 Census, with the largest concentrations residing in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
South Louisiana for decades has been a preferred destination for immigrants from Vietnam, and those who arrived in the U.S. before July 1995 have been explicitly shielded from deportation under a 2008 agreement between Vietnam and the U.S. designed to lay out rules for future immigration between the countries.
Officials with the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam told The Atlantic that the Trump administration has changed its interpretation of that 2008 agreement and now intends essentially to treat Vietnamese immigrants who’d arrived prior to 1995 like any other immigrant.
That would subject Vietnamese immigrants who’ve lived in the U.S. for decades to deportation over any kind of criminal conviction, over issues with their immigration paperwork or if they came to the U.S. illegally.
Large numbers of Vietnamese refugees in the U.S. after the Vietnam War to avoid potential reprisals after the collapse of the U.S.-backed South Vietnamese regime. Other refugees fleeing political oppression in the communist-run country — alongside with other immigrants — have arrived since.
Refugees who fought alongside U.S. forces against the current regime in Hanoi during the Vietnam War — as well as their children — fear potential repercussions or mistreatment by the Vietnamese government if they're now deported back to that country, according to The Atlantic.
