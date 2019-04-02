Jefferson Parish doled out almost $2 million in 2017 in extra pay to employees who are not typically entitled to it, according to a report from the Jefferson Parish Inspector General.

The finding comes as part of an extensive look at the parish's policies and expenditures for what the JPOIG calls "premium pay," which includes overtime, stand-by pay, call-out pay and compensatory time. The OIG's office produced similar reports in 2015 and 2016, and while parish practices have improved in response to those earlier efforts, they are still inefficient and out of step with other local governments in the region, the report says.

In those two earlier two reports, Inspector General David McClintock identified $8.5 million and $8.3 million in premium pay to all employees in 2014 and 2015, respectively. That number went up to $8.9 million in 2016 and $9.3 million in 2017, according to the report.

The majority of that was in overtime and stand-by pay. By far, most of the premium pay went to employees in five departments: Water, Drainage, Sewerage, Streets and Park and Recreation. Those departments are frequently put on stand-by or heightened readiness in anticipation of storms or flood events.

Exempt employees earned $1.8 million in premium pay in 2017, the report says. Exempt employees are those who are outside the civil service system, generally supervisors and managers or higher. Because they are outside of civil service, their job descriptions call for them to work all the hours that are necessary and they are not automatically qualified for extra pay like overtime. But the parish has the authority to grant overtime when it is warranted, according to the report.

In a response to OIG's report, Parish President Mike Yenni said paying supervisors overtime and stand-by pay was necessary to recruit effective managers and leaders who lead crews who are earning those benefits.

"It is likely that no employee would agree to accept an exempt supervisory position since the employees they supervise would effectively be paid at a higher rate than their supervisor," Yenni's response to the OIG's report says. However, he concluded, the administration said it would "counsel the directors of the effected (sic) departments to be more judicious" in awarding such pay.

Apart from the exempt employee issue, the OIG also dinged the parish for paying excessive amounts of stand-by pay, in which employees are instructed to remain available in case they are needed to work. The parish paid out $2.1 million in 2017. The report calls the system inefficient and suggests the parish switch to paying on a "call-out basis" instead of stand-by pay.

Yenni's response, which is similar to the defenses offered to the OIG's previous two reports on this topic, in 2015 and 2016, argued that employees on stand-by are expected to not drink or use drugs and be available to report to work in a short period of time.

The OIG also suggested the parish use electronic means to collect more data on premium pay and to end its practice of approving premium pay requests after the hours had been worked.