There are still more than seven months until the October election for Jefferson Parish President, but a recent poll shows that Cynthia Lee Sheng has an early lead in the race for the job.
The poll was conducted by businessman Henry Shane, who according to a nola.com report is supporting Lee Sheng. The daughter of former Sheriff Harry Lee has a seven point lead over former Parish President John Young for the spot, 30 percent to 23 percent.
Current Parish President Mike Yenni, who has struggled to overcome a 2016 sexting scandal, is in third with 14 percent.
But 35 percent of the 600 voters polled remain undecided, the poll shows.
Lee Sheng and Young have both announced their candidacy for the job and begun campaigning. Yenni has refused to say whether he will run for the job.
Pollsters also asked voters if they would support a property tax increase to support teacher payraises that would make their salaries more competitive with neighboring parishes. More than half -- 51 percent -- said they would. Those who said they wouldn't numbered 29 percent, and undecideds were 20 percent.
The poll was conducted Feb. 21-23. Roughly 30 percent of those surveyed were on cell phones.
The election is October 12.