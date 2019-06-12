The return of the Krewe of Isis to parading on Kenner's streets will help bring back the suburban Carnival celebrations of decades past, Kenner officials said Wednesday in officially announcing the new route for the Metairie stalwart.
"We think we can return an old-style family Mardi Gras from the '70s and '80s that you haven't had" in recent years, said Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn. Zahn praised the krewe and parish officials at Wednesday's official announcement of the move, which came complete with king cake, green Isis beads two Kenner costumed mascots, Capt. Klean and Capt. K-9.
In making the move, Kenner's oldest parading krewe is going back to its roots: Isis paraded through Kenner for the first seven years of its existence, before moving to Metairie for the last four decades.
The krewe is leaving a Metairie Mardi Gras that is in flux, with a new route along Veterans Memorial Boulevard and a growing focus on the first weekend of Mardi Gras to coincide with the annual Family Gras concert celebration. Isis traditionally has rolled on Saturday of the second weekend, so it does not benefit from Family Gras attendees.
This year, Isis declined to roll on the new, westbound Veterans route, instead opting to stay on the traditional eastbound route. In Kenner, the parade will now originate at the Esplanade Mall before rolling down West Esplanade to Loyola, then Vintage, Chateau and Joe Yenni Boulevard before disbanding at the Pontchartrain Center, where some sort of celebration is being planned, Zahn said.
It's a revival of sorts for Kenner's Carnival, which hasn't had a regular parade since Silenus stopped parading there in 1992. But it's still far from the height of Kenner Mardi Gras in 1973-4, when at least four parades rolled. In fact, the city had at least three parades for most of the 1970s, according to Mardi Gras historian Arthur Hardy.
The details of the deal between the krewe and the city, including for police, cleanup and other services, are still being worked out, Zahn said. He added that he expected the economic benefits to outweigh the costs.
Isis Captain Sherrell Gorman said that her krewe had not paid any of those costs in Jefferson Parish and she didn't expect to in Kenner either. It would be difficult, she said, considering it already costs her krewe "hundreds of thousands of dollars" to put on a parade, she said.
Gorman said her krewe would abide by parish requirements for the number of bands and marching units to make sure Kenner got a good parade. "Last year, we had 12 bands and nine dance teams," she said. "We will have more than that this year" to go with about 20 floats, she said.
Isis typically parades on the Saturday before Mardi Gras, and it will keep the same slot in Kenner. Metairie may not have a parade at that time, said Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, who has been heavily involved a point with the changes to Metairie's Mardi Gras changes.
"I envision that we will leave that Saturday night open," she said. The parish is working to consolidate parades on Family Gras weekend, she said, and she supports Isis' move to Kenner.
"Krewe of Isis, you are in good hands," she said. "I think this is a great move for Isis, one that will take you into the future."
Zahn expects the city to reap economic benefit from the parade. "We think it's going to be very beneficial," he said.
Isis is the second parade to have at least flirted with a move to Kenner this year. The city and the krewe of Caesar, which announced earlier this year that it would no longer parade after 40 years in Metairie, were reportedly in discussions as well. But Caesar Captain Bob Carnesi said this week that his krewe would definitely not parade this year.
Isis' move to Kenner is a gamble, Hardy said.
"They're still going against Endymion," he said. "It's a big change, and it's a big unknown."
Gorman said the krewe was ready for change.
"The krewe is excited," she said. "We want to be bigger and better."