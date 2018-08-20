New Orleans may finally get a presidentially appointed U.S. attorney before long.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take up the nomination of Peter Strasser on Thursday, along with about 15 other presidential nominees for various posts.
Assuming Strasser is approved by the committee and confirmed by the full Senate, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana will have a permanent leader for the first time since March 2017, when President Donald Trump sacked then-U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite and a number of other holdovers from the Obama administration.
The local office is being overseen by acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans.
Strasser’s nomination is not expected to be particularly controversial. He spent about three decades working for the U.S. Department of Justice, mostly as a federal prosecutor, before going into private practice as a defense lawyer. He works at the Chaffe McCall firm.
About the only hiccup that has come up in Strasser’s vetting was an incident last year in which he got into a heated argument with Myles Ranier, a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Polite has criticized Strasser’s behavior in the dust-up, taking to Twitter a few days ago to say that “physically assaulting a prosecutor in a Louisiana courtroom should result in a criminal conviction & suspension of your law license. It should NOT result in your nomination as the next U.S. attorney.”
Strasser’s nomination was urged by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who sits on the judiciary committee. Kennedy’s first choice for the job, local defense lawyer Kyle Schonekas, was rejected by the White House.