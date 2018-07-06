Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu hasn't said that he plans to run, but a recent ranking by The Washington Post of the top Democratic presidential candidates for 2020 puts him among the most prominent potential candidates.

Landrieu came in at No. 14, one slot down from a previous ranking by the Washington Post that listed him at 13. The former mayor ranks just behind Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and just ahead of Oprah Winfrey.

Landrieu also turned up recently in a report by CNN on potential 2020 candidates who met with President Barack Obama in the past few months.

The report listed meetings between Obama and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Vice President Joe Biden; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg; former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Others may still throw there hats in the ring as well. There's been plenty of talk about California Sen. Kamala Harris, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, for starters.

Landrieu's role in the removal of Jim Crow-era monuments in New Orleans might rule out a future state-level office, even though it helped propel him into the national conversation. One recent poll showed that 73 percent of Louisianans opposed taking down the monuments.

In an interview with The Advocate earlier this year, Landrieu's sister, former Sen. Mary Landrieu, said, “Mitch has already served as lieutenant governor, he’s already served statewide, and once you’ve been mayor of New Orleans, if there is going to be a next step, that next step will be national."

For the full report from the Washington Post, click here. For the full report from CNN, click here.