When New Orleans City Councilman Jay H. Banks was accused last week of hiding his past work with Entergy New Orleans and with a firm that helps the City Council regulate that utility, he insisted he has always been transparent about his résumé.
But Banks in fact failed to list at least one of those jobs on the financial disclosures he was legally required to submit to the state each year, a review shows.
The forms require public officials to account for their sources of income so that the public is fully aware of potential conflicts of interest.
In 2016 and 2017, Banks listed his main job with the Dryades YMCA but failed to note his work in those years for Legend Consulting Group, a Denver-based firm that advises the council on technical aspects of utility regulation.
Banks said this week that the misstep was not intentional. "If that information was required to be disclosed, it was an oversight," he said. "This is simply an error."
One local expert said such omissions are all too common in a system that is meant to encourage accountability but still has significant loopholes and little oversight.
“The system is sort of self-policing," said lawyer Stephen Gelé, who mentors budding politicos on the ins and outs of campaign finance law at Loyola University's Institute of Politics.
While the state Ethics Board collects and publicly posts the forms officials submit, it does little to ensure they're filled out accurately.
"Anything as far as an inaccuracy, that's not something we would just know based on the face of the report," said Kathleen Allen, the board's administrator, adding that she has one compliance investigator to monitor 17,000 reports.
To the extent such things are checked at all, potential inaccuracies or missing information tend to be "policed by the press, other interest groups and by political opponents, who bring issues to public attention or file a complaint," Gelé noted — in short, what happened to Banks last week.
Some of Banks' critics claimed that his omission of past work has affected his credibility in discussions about whether the council should let Entergy's plans for building a $210 million power plant in New Orleans East move forward.
Banks disagrees, pointing out that his most recent work was with a consultant that helps the council regulate Entergy, not with Entergy itself — meaning his role was similar to that he now plays on the council, he said.
As a member of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, Banks was required to file a "Tier 2.1" financial disclosure form for almost every year of his tenure, which began in 2008 and ended just before he took a seat on the City Council in 2018.
And each year, Banks and his wife, Artelia Bennett Banks, listed their respective jobs at the Dryades YMCA and the state Department of Children and Family Services. Missing, however, was Jay Banks' lobbying gig for Legend Consulting Group, one of the firms that has long been paid by the council to help regulate Entergy. He worked for it from at least 2016 to June 30, 2017.
The forms on the Ethics Board website also don't include work Banks did for Entergy itself, although Banks said he worked for the utility from 2005 to 2008. Gov. Bobby Jindal signed the state law requiring such disclosures in March 2008, but it didn't go into effect until the following year, meaning Banks' work for Entergy likely fell outside the disclosure window.
Monique Harden, of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, last week accused Banks of hiding his past work. She leveled the charge during the council Utility Committee's deliberations on Entergy's plans for a new power plant. The full council is expected to decide Thursday whether to let it move forward.
"There is a credibility issue, because you haven't disclosed your relationship and your position on this," Harden told Banks.
Banks protested, saying he had never tried to hide his work for Legend. When the consulting firm sought a contract renewal from the council in 2016, it included Banks' name and résumé as part of its bid.
"Ma’am, I’ve never met you to tell you anything," Banks told Harden. "I don’t know you from a can of paint."
Banks added that he had done work for both Legend and Entergy because he was "good at what I do, just like Shaquille O'Neal."