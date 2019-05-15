With the prospect of a federal takeover looming, the board of Jefferson Parish's public housing agency said Wednesday it would accept the resignation of Executive Director Wayne Woods.

Woods, who has served as head of the Housing Authority of Jefferson Parish since 2017, has overseen an agency regularly cited by federal housing officials for issues related to the conditions of its public-housing units as well as its finances.

The housing authority oversees a 200-unit public housing complex in Marrero and administers more than 4,000 housing vouchers in what used to be called the Section 8 program.

Woods became the latest casualty in the ongoing battles at the authority. Knowing that some members of the board wanted him fired, Woods agreed to voluntarily resign after a lengthy closed-door session with the board and Parish President Mike Yenni.

A faction of board members led by former Parish Councilman James Lawson have been angling for Woods' since last year. His fate was finally sealed after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent a lengthy list of unaddressed issues — dating to at least 2017 — to both the agency and Yenni in March.

HUD officials have said that Woods' agency is"in default" related to its administration of the voucher program. Officials noted that they had the authority to takeover the federally-funded parts of the agency, but were "exercising discretion" not to do so at the time.

Monday, Yenni officially asked Woods to resign. On the same day, he urged the board in a letter to surrender some administrative functions to the parish government in an effort to prevent a HUD takeover. The shift in operations would last six months, with the option to extend for a full year.

Woods declined to comment following the board's meeting Wednesday.

In June 2017, HUD identified a litany of problems with the Marrero-based agency. Those included mold in vacant and occupied units, a lack of or incorrect financial records and lacking or inadequate policies governing purchases and other procedures. Woods, who had become executive director just a couple of months before, promised to work to resolve those problems.

In Oct. 2018, HUD said the agency's recordkeeping in relation to the voucher program had also run afoul of federal guidelines and as such, the authority was effectively in default and at risk of being taken over, according to a letter sent by a HUD administrator.

And in March 2019, HUD noted that several issues remained unresolved. "The housing authority failed to provide a board approved occupancy plans to turn around all vacant units, and to address mold issues," the letter said.

Board Chair Brian Davis said Thursday that a dozen apartments had been identified with mold, and that they had been gutted. Work on them was still ongoing, he said.

HAJP has also failed to produce policies on inventory, updated by-laws or an administrative plan. Those items "require action," according to a letter sent from HUD to Woods in March.

In stepped Yenni, with his resignation request and offer for parish help, a moved that even earned thanks from former Sheriff Newell Normand, who is on the housing agency board. Normand, who is not a political ally of Yenni, said that in his discussions with HUD, he had not been led to believe that Woods' removal was required to prevent takeover, or even that takeover was imminent. The failure, he said, was on the part of the board.

"We have failed in developing a culture and environment where we can be successful," said Normand, who has in the past called for a federal takeover. "I believe we have failed our constituents."

After the meeting, Davis said the agency would likely mount a "national search" for Woods' successor.

Even accepting the resignation was not a straightforward affair for a board that has been in chaotic for years, mounting fights over bylaws, the seating of board members and even who can call a meeting. The resignation won't be voted on until a special meeting is called because the board could not get a unanimous vote on amending the agenda in order to hold a vote accepting Woods' resignation. A special meeting is likely for next week.

By resigning voluntarily, Woods is entitled to three months of severance pay.