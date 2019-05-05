When the Jefferson Parish Council convenes Wednesday, it will be the first time in 15 years that Chris Roberts won't have a seat on the dais.
Until his surprise resignation April 29, the 41-year-old Roberts was the council's longest-serving member, having spent two terms as the District 1 representative and nearly two full terms as an at-large councilman.
He was also one of the most visible members. In addition to easy accessibility to the media, Roberts maintained a robust social media presence, posting frequently about parish matters. That ended last week, when he deactivated his social media accounts.
His resignation, amid a swirling federal investigation into his financial dealings, may mark the final chapter in a lengthy political career. It also creates a vacuum on the council and adds intrigue into what was already shaping up as a lively election season this fall.
On Friday, Roberts' former colleagues were still struggling to say what his absence will mean to the council.
"That's a very interesting question off the cuff," said Ricky Templet, who now occupies Roberts' old District 1 seat. "He's been an at-large member since I've been on."
Templet isn't alone. Not a single current council member has served on a council that didn't include Roberts.
Jefferson council members are limited to two consecutive terms in the same seat, but Roberts moved from a district seat to an at-large seat in 2011. This year, he faced term limits again, and was expected to run again for his old District 1 seat in October's election.
Now, however, his former colleagues on the council will have to select an interim replacement from the two people they nominated: former parish administrator Keith Conley and Westbank Business and Industry Association Executive Director Lisa Jennings. A third nominee, businessman Larry Katz, withdrew over the weekend.
Conley is the better known politically. For three years, he served as Parish President Mike Yenni's top deputy, a role that often pitted him against Roberts. However, Jennings has led a politically influential industry group.
Whoever is selected, the council will look far different without Roberts.
As an at-large member, Roberts alternated years as council chairman with the other at-large representative, currently Cynthia Lee Sheng. When the gavel was in his hand, he ran calm, efficient meetings. He often endured diatribes from members of the public with aplomb, rarely raising his voice and typically interrupting only to deliver time updates to the speaker.
He had earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for the residents of the parish's low-lying areas, especially Lafitte and Grand Isle, who helped elect him to his district council seat in 2004. He frequently urged people to avoid eating imported seafood, which he bemoaned as bad for the shrimpers and fishermen who live in those areas.
"He was passionate when he supported that," said Lee Sheng, who has been one of his political allies and who is running for parish president. "He was always pushing for those folks."
Roberts was part of Jefferson's notoriously factional politics, coming up politically in a group that included former Sheriff Newell Normand and a cadre of powerful Gretna-based officials. Roberts and his allies often found themselves at odds with a Kenner-based faction that included former mayor Yenni and current Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, a former councilman.
Roberts could be a dogged opponent.
When a reporter called Zahn to ask about the effect of Roberts' departure, the incredulous Zahn laughed before asking, "You want to know what I think?"
Zahn said that Roberts was a forceful and wily adversary who cared about the west bank communities he came from. But Roberts' loyalty to those constituents caused conflict between the two, Zahn said. Had Roberts taken a more parishwide approach, Zahn said, "He could have been a lot more effective."
Councilman Paul Johnston, who like Zahn was not an ally of Roberts, was diplomatic in his response to the question. "He ran a good meeting; he took his business seriously," Johnston said. "He did a good job for his constituents.”
Roberts, who had backed Yenni's opponent in the 2015 election, was among many elected officials across the parish who swiftly called for Yenni's resignation in 2016 after Yenni admitted sending "inappropriate" texts to a 17-year-old boy.
Roberts later sent a letter to his colleagues describing a sex act Yenni purportedly had offered to perform on the teenage boy. Yenni in return accused Roberts of thinking of himself as above the law and urged the council to take action against him.
"Chris Roberts is an obstructionist who could potentially cost this parish millions of dollars due to his temper, conniving ways and vengeance,” Yenni wrote.
"It’s time for him to be unmasked and unseated," Yenni added. "I’ve never experienced a more retaliatory, dishonest or deceitful politician (than) Chris Roberts."
That issue may have faded, but the animosity likely has not. Neither Yenni nor Roberts responded to requests for comment for this story.
Lee Sheng acknowledged that Roberts could be tenacious when he wanted to be.
"Chris was a fighter," she said. "He didn't play games."