Keith Conley, a former top aide to Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, is the lone remaining candidate to be named to the vacant parish council seat.
Lisa Jennings, a business group director who was nominated by Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, told parish officials late Tuesday that she was "no longer pursuing the position at this time." Jennings removal from consideration follows the weekend withdrawal of Metairie businessman Larry Katz, who was nominated by Councilman Dominick Impastato.
Jennings withdrawal comes after days of behind-the-scenes wrangling by council members as they grappled with vacancy created by the surprise resignation of Chris Roberts, who had held the at-large seat since 2012.
Earlier Tuesday, Jennings said she submitted her resume, letters of support and personal statement in order to be compliant with parish ordinance. But, in the email submission to the parish council clerk, Jennings threw her support behind Conley for the job.
"It is my opinion that Keith Conley, who has served the Council for years as Chief Administrative Officer, is best positioned to ensure continuity within the Council," Jennings wrote. "Therefore, I respectfully support Mr. Conley in his nomination at this time."
A council clerk replied to Jennings email, asking her to clarify if she was withdrawing from consideration.
"I submitted the paperwork in order to be compliant with my nomination," Jennings replied late Tuesday afternoon. "However, I am no longer pursuing the position at this time."
Jennings faced the likely reality that she did not have the votes to get the seat.
"I wanted to make sure the process was completed and we went through the steps and it wasn't a done deal," she said Tuesday.
Conley still has to be interviewed by the council, and then must be voted upon. That could happen as early as Friday, several councilmembers said.
Conley is no newcomer to parish government. From 2016 until December 2018, he served as Parish President Mike Yenni's chief operating officer, running the day-to-day operations of the parish. Before that, he served as Kenner City Attorney and an interim Kenner City Councilman.
He indicated when he resigned from parish government that he planned to seek parishwide office, but he had not yet decided on which race he would enter. The parish charter prevents an interim appointment from running for council in the next term. Tuesday, Conley said he would not run for parish president.
If Conley is appointed, it will disrupt decades of Jefferson Parish tradition that there be one west bank at-large council member and one east bank at large council member. Conley is from Kenner, and at-large Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng is from Metairie. His appointment also changes the balance of power on the council: Roberts was a member of a west bank faction that has a visceral dislike for Yenni.