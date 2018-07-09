President Donald Trump on Monday morning continued to seek input about two judges who are apparently the finalists for his pick to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a New York Times report.

Hours ahead of his much-hyped Monday night announcement, Trump appeared to be deciding between Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Thomas Hardiman, the Times reported, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a Metairie native and one of four reported finalists for the seat, was not the focus of Trump’s morning discussions, nor was Judge Raymond Kethledge, according to the report.

Trump was set to announce his pick in a prime-time address at 8 p.m. Central time. He said that he hoped to have his final decision made by noon Monday, according to the Times.

Barrett, 46, joined the federal judiciary last fall as a judge on the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

She was born in New Orleans in 1972 and graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican High School before getting an undergraduate degree at Rhodes College in Memphis and a law degree from the University of Notre Dame.

She is the only woman among Trump's top four candidates for the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, and she has the support of Fox News host Sean Hannity, a Trump ally, according to the Times report.

