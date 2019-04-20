St. John the Baptist Parish government might soon be under a new set of rules.
Parish President Natalie Robottom and members of the Parish Council are in agreement that it’s time for the parish to update its charter — the governing document for the parish — which hasn’t been touched since 1982.
What changes might come remain to be seen, though, as a spokeswoman for Robottom said the parish is only at the beginning of the process.
The council plans to discuss the issue and take input from the public at a workshop Tuesday at 5 p.m. — before the council's normal meeting time — and then come up with a list of proposed changes.
Robottom hasn’t described the changes she’d like to see, and her spokeswoman said the administration is waiting on the council to come up with its own proposal first.
After that meeting — or, if necessary, a series of meetings — a new charter will be drafted. It will then go before the council, which must vote to put the new governing document before the voters on an upcoming ballot.
District VI Councilman Larry Snyder said the hope is that the new charter can be on the ballot in October, when there will be an election for the parish presidency and every council seat.
The lack of a formal meeting on the issue so far hasn’t stopped some council members from throwing around ideas, many of which seem centered on stripping power from the parish president.
Snyder has brought up the charter issue at every council meeting since February, and he said at the March 12 meeting that he’d like to see the power to appoint directors of parish departments taken away from the president.
Robottom decried that idea, saying the directors work for the parish president, so the president should be able to choose them.
Councilman-at-large Larry Sorapuru took things even further at that meeting, tossing around the idea of the parish going back to a police jury form of government, which would eliminate the parish president's position entirely and combine the executive and legislative functions in one body.
Snyder said in an interview he’s not interested in wholesale changes, though, since he thinks the current charter works for the most part.
“That’s not what we’re trying to do,” he said.
Robottom said that after 37 years, the charter probably should have been changed at least twice.