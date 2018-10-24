Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro brushed off questions Wednesday about City Councilman Jason Williams’ sudden announcement that he’ll seek the top prosecutor’s job in the 2020 election.
Asked for a reaction to the news from Williams, a longtime foe, Cannizzaro repeatedly directed a reporter to contact his spokesman, Ken Daley. He gave the same answer when asked whether he plans to seek re-election to a third six-year term.
A couple of hours later, Daley issued a statement on behalf of the DA that did little to settle the question.
“My staff and I remain focused on doing our jobs of prosecuting criminals, enforcing our laws and advocating for the many crime victims of New Orleans,” Cannizzaro said in the statement. “The job aspirations of others are immaterial, so long as they do not manifest themselves for the third year in a row in politically motivated budget cuts intended only to degrade this office and impede our ability to serve.”
Cannizzaro's reference was to an ongoing spat between his office and members of the City Council over funding for his office, which is partially doled out by the council. The council has hammered the DA's use of the state's habitual-offender law and his use of bogus "DA subpoenas" to try to compel witnesses to appear at his office for questioning.