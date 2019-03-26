Jefferson Parish Councilman Paul Johnston likes to eat at Copeland's restaurants.
In fact, he likes them so much that over a four-year period, he joined the restaurants' rewards program, known as the Lagniappe Club, and earned nearly 3,000 "Lagniappe dollars" that could be used for free meals.
But those rewards may land Johnston in hot water: according to a new report from Jefferson Parish Inspector General David McClintock, Johnston may have violated state ethics laws when he collected reward points on meals paid for by parish vendors or employees. Those rewards may have meant Johnston received an improper benefit, even though state law allows for vendors to buy meals for elected officials.
Between Jan. 23, 2014, when Johnston opened his Lagniappe Club account, and Dec. 2017, Johnston earned 2,891.51 Lagniappe dollars on $35,443.65 in purchases of 501 meals, the report says. Of those, 66 meals were paid for by vendors, 235 were paid by Johnston or others, and 200 were bought by unknown people or were gift cards.
State ethics law prohibits public officials, including elected officials, from soliciting anything of economic value from any person who has or is seeking a financial relationship with the agency, the report says.
One exception is meals. The law allows vendors to spend up to $61 on food and drink for elected officials at a single event. The law also prevents elected officials from taking anything of value from public employees.
The rewards program works like this: customers spend money at the restaurant, and then have their reward account credited with the purchases when the check comes. Those purchases result in credits, called "Lagniappe dollars," which can be spent on purchases at Copeland's, according to the report.
For most of the period covered by the report, spending $300 would net the reward card holder 25 Lagniappe Dollars.
Approximately 491.02 of Johnston's lagniappe dollars were earned on meals paid for by parish vendors, according to the report. Since Dec. 2015, on at least seven occasions, Johnston dined at Copeland's with a vendor immediately after a council meeting in which he voted in a way that would help that vendor, the report says. Johnston also received $76,575 in campaign contributions from vendors he dined with at Copelands, the report says.
When Johnston was questioned by investigators from the Inspector General's office, he admitted dining on the tabs of vendors, but noted that the state allows vendors to spend up to $61 on a food and drink for an elected official and said that most of his Copeland's meals would have cost about $25.
He said he offered to let others have the points and then they declined, so he took them rather than let them go unused according to the report.
In a response to the report, Johnston blasted the inspector general for giving him only two days more than the typical 30-day response time, given that the investigation contained approximately 800 receipts that needed to be checked.
"I believe a short delay to allow my own inspection of this complicated timeline would have allowed many unanswered questions to be brought to light," he wrote in a response included with the report.
He also said the "overwhelming number and dollar amount" of purchases were on his personal credit card. Many of his reward points, he added, were used to provide catered food trays for senior center events.
He compared the use of the Lagniappe dollars to federal government practices that allow employees to use airline rewards for personal use even when the government pays for the travel.
"Due to the large number of unknowns and ambiguous references included in this report along with a quoted dollar amount that the report itself acknowledges was paid for by myself the report unnecessarily makes the amount of food credits appear larger than they are," Johnston wrote.
The report has been forwarded to Jefferson Parish's Ethics and Compliance Commission and the state's Board of Ethics.
This isn't the first time McClintock has tangled with elected officials in parish government. He and Councilman Mark Spears recently went to court over whether Spears was required to present himself for an interview with investigators from the OIG without being told what the interview was about.
Johnston was elected to the Parish Council District 2 seat in 2011. He has said he intends to run later this year for an at-large seat on the council.