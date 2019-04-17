He hasn't said yet whether he will run for re-election, but if he does, Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has some fundraising ground to make up on his two rivals.
On Tuesday, Yenni filed his 180-day report, a campaign finance disclosure that must be made 180 days before the Oct. 12 election. The first-term president has $59,532 in his campaign account, according to the report, which was filed a day late.
By contrast, the two announced candidates, former Parish President John Young and current at-large Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng, reported $322,557 and $171,465, respectively.
Yenni has declined to say whether he intends to run. His political prospects remain damaged from a 2016 sexting scandal in which he admitted sending inappropriate texts to a 17-year old boy. In the months that followed, he rebuffed calls for his resignation from almost every parishwide elected official. A petition to hold a recall election failed to gain enough signatures.
He said earlier this week that he had two fundraisers scheduled for the coming months.
Late last year, two of his top deputies left parish government in what many believed was an indication that Yenni would not run, and, if he did, that even some of those close to him believed he could not win.
The absence of a strong presidential incumbent sent a ripple through other parish races. Lee Sheng, who is nearing the end of her first term as an at-large councilwoman, threw her hat into the ring. Even before she announced, she was viewed as a favorite in the race.
Young, who preceded Yenni in the president's office before losing a bid for lieutenant governor, announced last year that he planned to get into the race, and he has mounted an aggressive campaign against Lee Sheng.
Further down the ballot, others are positioning themselves for runs for various offices. Lee Sheng's at-large colleague on the Parish Council, Chris Roberts, is term-limited, meaning there are two open at-large seats. Two current district councilmen, Paul Johnston in District 2 and Ricky Templet in District 1, have indicated they intend to run for those seats. Candidates for district seats have not had to file any campaign finance reports yet.
Former Yenni deputy Keith Conley is also positioning himself to run for one of the at-large council seats, and District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken has also been mentioned as a potential at-large candidate as well.
Other Jefferson candidates who missed Monday's filing deadline included Assessor Thomas Capella and Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich. Capella filed late Tuesday, showing he had $345,474 in his war chest.
Cvitanovich's report, filed Wednesday, shows no money in his campaign account. Cvitanovich said he hasn't received a donation in eight years and will not cash any checks unless he draws an opponent.