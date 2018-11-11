New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for unity between her and the City Council last week ahead of the start of the council's annual budget hearings. Unity, however, was hard to find.
Cantrell spoke on WBOK Radio hours before council members questioned her administration’s 2019 revenue projection calculations and spending plans for the city’s Public Works Department.
When the mayor and the council are in accord, “it sends a strong message to the public that we are really focused on getting things done for them,” Cantrell told radio host and former City Councilman Oliver Thomas on Friday.
“Not playing the political football, (and saying), ‘Oh no, it’s somebody else’s issue.’ It’s all of our issue.”
While it’s not uncommon for New Orleans’ executive and legislative branches of government to be at odds, the current council has been more willing to express unhappiness with Cantrell’s governance than the previous council was for former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s leadership.
The council has criticized Cantrell for moving too slowly to produce the 2019 budget and for some of what she has proposed within that document. Members also have criticized her administration for shutting off water to the homes of customers delinquent on their Sewerage & Water Board bills despite questions over the bills' accuracy.
And in a highly unusual move, the council recently voted to ask voters in March to impose a new millage for senior citizens services, ignoring Cantrell’s opposition to such a tax. The mayor is considering going before the state Bond Commission to try to keep the tax off the ballot.
Cantrell told Thomas that New Orleanians are better served when politicians realize that it makes more sense to work collaboratively than to play the blame game over the city’s struggles.
“We both inherited them, the council and the mayor,” she said. “I’m wanting to work together.”