The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday set a special meeting for Tuesday, May 14 to interview and possibly vote on Keith Conley, the lone remaining candidate to replace at-large councilman Chris Roberts, who resigned abruptly last week.

Conley was among three people nominated for the post last week. But over the weekend, Metairie businessman Larry Katz withdrew. On Tuesday, business industry group leader Lisa Jennings threw her support behind Conley as well and said she would not pursue the position.

Those moves left Conley, a former top aide to Parish President Mike Yenni, as the only remaining candidate.

If selected on Tuesday, Conley will take up the seat of Chris Roberts, a two-term at-large councilman who resigned last April 29 amid a federal investigation into his finances. Roberts' departure caught many of his colleagues by surprise, and set of a week of furious jockeying to determine his replacement.

Conley served as Mike Yenni's Chief Operating Officer from 2016 until December 2016, when he left the job and began to prepare for a run for parishwide office. Buy by accepting the interim appointment to Roberts' seat, Conley would be ineligible to seek a council seat in the upcoming election, per the parish charter.

