Former WDSU-TV anchor Scott Walker plans to run for an at-large seat on the Jefferson Parish Council, according to a source close to Walker.
Walker, who left the station in July 2018, now runs a media and public relations consultancy and owns a doughnut shop in Metairie.
The Jefferson Council has two at-large seats. To date, two sitting district councilmen, Ricky Templet and Paul Johnston, have announced they intend to run for the at-large seats.
Walker has yet to decide which at-large seat he will seek, the source said. An announcement is planned for later this week, according to the source.