WDSU Channel 6 News anchor Scott Walker appears on set where he is the news anchor for the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. broadcasts in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Walker, who is a national Edward R. Murrow winner and two-time Emmy award-winner, is stepping away from television for other pursuits including a donut shop. WDSU is an NBC-affiliated television station.