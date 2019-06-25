NO.walker.epl.070618.018
WDSU Channel 6 News anchor Scott Walker appears on set where he is the news anchor for the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. broadcasts in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Walker, who is a national Edward R. Murrow winner and two-time Emmy award-winner, is stepping away from television for other pursuits including a donut shop. WDSU is an NBC-affiliated television station.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

Former WDSU-TV anchor Scott Walker plans to run for an at-large seat on the Jefferson Parish Council, according to a source close to Walker.

Walker, who left the station in July 2018, now runs a media and public relations consultancy and owns a doughnut shop in Metairie. 

The Jefferson Council has two at-large seats. To date, two sitting district councilmen, Ricky Templet and Paul Johnston, have announced they intend to run for the at-large seats.

Walker has yet to decide which at-large seat he will seek, the source said. An announcement is planned for later this week, according to the source.

Email Faimon A. Roberts III at froberts@theadvocate.com.

