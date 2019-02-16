There are still eight months to go until the Oct. 12 election for Jefferson Parish president, but in one important respect, John Young is already in the lead: money.
In campaign finance reports covering calendar year 2018, Young reported raising more than $200,000, easily outpacing his two most likely opponents, Parish Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng and current Parish President Mike Yenni. Lee Sheng raised a little more than $150,000 in 2018; Yenni collected $69,000.
Lee Sheng, who holds one of the two at-large council seats, just announced her presidential candidacy Tuesday, though she has been widely expected to run for months. Yenni has not said whether he intends to run for a second term.
Young's 2018 fundraising also set him up with the most cash on hand going into election year, with about $261,000 in his war chest, his campaign finance report shows. Lee Sheng is well back, with $158,000 at the start of the year. Again, Yenni is far behind his potential challengers with a little more than $77,000.
The reports show that Yenni, should he get into the race, will have a tough hill to climb, said political consultant James Hartman.
"Incumbents can overcome deficits with lots of money spent well," he said. But, he added, "It's going to be virtually impossible for Yenni to catch up."
Yenni has been saddled since 2016 with the fallout from his sexting scandal, in which he admitted sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old. Since then, his once-bright political future has dimmed, leaving lots of space for opponents to challenge him if he runs.
Yenni did outspend the other two in 2018, doling out $65,000 compared with $34,000 for Lee Sheng and $26,000 for Young.
Young announced his candidacy last year and immediately began campaigning. He insisted, despite rumors to the contrary, that he would not switch and run for an at-large seat if Lee Sheng got into the race, as she was widely expected to do.
Lee Sheng, who said last year that she was "seriously considering" a run for the presidency, made it official last month. A broad array of Jefferson politicos attended her kickoff event Tuesday.
Young's $200,000 total in 2018 is "very impressive," Hartman said, especially given that Young does not currently hold office and lost his last election, a 2015 bid for lieutenant governor.
"It's significant that he's still drawing that level of financial support in an off-election year," Hartman said.
Young has begun tapping his war chest for TV commercials.
As for Lee Sheng's report, Hartman said incumbents should be able to raise money in the year before they are up for re-election.
"In the year before an election year, her supporters are likely to start stepping up, regardless of what she is running for," Hartman said.