Chris Roberts, who deleted all of his social media accounts before his sudden resignation from the Jefferson Parish Council Monday, returned to Facebook Tuesday.

The former longtime Jefferson Parish councilman, who appears to be at the center of a swirling federal investigation into his financial dealings, put just one post up on Facebook about 1:30 Tuesday.

I want to think my staff, my family and my friends, and most of all the public for being supportive during lifes (sic) many challenges," he wrote. "After 20 years, it is time for me to focus on my personal well being and that of my family."

He concludes the post, which is attached to a picture of his toddler son on a boardwalk through a swampy area, with an optimistic message.

"The sun will always shine again," he wrote.

Earlier Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin confirmed that the office had received a certified copy of Roberts' resignation letter.

His resignation was effective at the end of business Monday, but not official until received by the secretary of state.

The Jefferson Parish Council now has 30 days to select an interim successor. That successor will be barred from seeking a full time in the Oct. 12 election.

Former parish official Keith Conley and businessman Larry Katz have been mentioned as potential interim replacements.