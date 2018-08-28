Defense lawyer and longtime former federal prosecutor Peter Strasser has been confirmed as the new U.S. attorney for the New Orleans-based Eastern District of Louisiana.
The office had been without a permanent leader for more than 17 months. Officials in President Donald Trump's administration made then-U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite and a number of other holdovers from the Obama administration resign in March 2017. Since then, acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans has been in charge.
Strasser was confirmed without objection along with a raft of other Trump administration nominees and outstanding bits of legislative business as the U.S. Senate adjourned for the week on Tuesday. Barry Ashe, another longtime New Orleans attorney, was confirmed as a federal judge for the Eastern District earlier in the day.
Strasser is a partner at the Chaffe McCall law firm in New Orleans, where he has worked since 2013. Before that, he spent nearly 30 years working in the Department of Justice, mostly as a prosecutor in the Eastern District, which includes 13 parishes in the southeastern part of the state. He also spent about a decade as a legal attaché posted to various foreign countries.
Trump announced his nomination of Strasser for the post in June, though The Advocate reported in late 2017 that he was the White House's choice.
His candidacy for the U.S. attorney post was advanced by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. The White House declined to support Kennedy's first choice, local defense lawyer Kyle Schonekas, for reasons that never became clear.
Strasser's nomination -- never controversial -- gained momentum in recent days, passing the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously last week.
Strasser's confirmation on Tuesday means all three of Louisiana's U.S. attorney position are now filled by Trump appointees. Middle District U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin and Western District U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph were confirmed earlier this year.
“Peter has an impressive resume and the trial experience needed to lead this office,” Kennedy said in a prepared statement late Tuesday. “He is a seasoned prosecutor who will smoothly transition into the job. I congratulate him on his confirmation.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said at the time that Strasser would make a "great" U.S. attorney and said his "extensive experience and passion for public service will serve our state and country well."
-Staff writer Bryn Stole contributed to this report.