WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will visit New Orleans on Monday to address the National Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention.

The planned trip to New Orleans, confirmed to The Advocate Wednesday by a White House spokesman, comes amid a partial shutdown of the federal government and a continued standoff between Trump and Democratic Party leaders in Washington over funding for Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It's unclear whether a solution will be found before Trump boards Air Force One on Monday for the trip to New Orleans. Trump is traveling to Texas on Thursday to tour the border with Mexico.

The National Farm Bureau's convention is being held at New Orleans' Ernest Morial Convention Center in the Central Business District. Details about road closures, security measures and Trump's arrival and departure times weren't immediately available Wednesday.

Developer Joe Canizaro, who served as Louisiana finance co-chair for Trump’s 2016 campaign, said a Trump official told him Wednesday that the president’s trip to New Orleans would be “a quick in-and-out,” with no fundraisers planned due to sensitivity around the partial government shutdown.

A number of federal offices have shuttered and hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed without pay after Trump and members of Congress couldn't strike a deal on funding for several major agencies, including the Department of State, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump is demanding more than $5 billion to build border wall. The president repeatedly pledged to build a wall during campaign rallies but hasn't been able to secure the necessary funding from Congress. Democratic leaders have repeatedly criticized Trump's proposed wall as ineffective and a symbol of exclusion.

A meeting between Trump and top congressional leaders to discuss the standoff at the White House Wednesday afternoon lasted mere minutes and appeared to make no progress toward solving the impasse.

Trump will address more than 7,000 attendees from across the country at the Farm Bureau convention, according to Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

This is the second year Trump has addressed the Farm Bureau's annual convention. Last year, the president flew into Nashville, Tenn., to address the national gathering of farmers and agricultural industry officials.

A Farm Bureau spokesman said the group, which represents farmers and ranchers from across the country and lobbies politicians on agricultural issues, invites the president and vice president to its national convention each year.

"This year will mark the federation's 100th annual convention and President Trump looks forward to touting positive impacts of the recently-signed (United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement) as well as the recently passed Farm Bill," Deere said in an email to The Advocate. "The President is committed to strengthening rural America and our Nation’s farmers."

Deere said Trump was the first sitting U.S. president since 1992 to address the Farm Bureau's convention when he appeared before the group last year in Tennessee.

The Farm Bureau's national convention in New Orleans kicks off on Friday and runs through Wednesday.

