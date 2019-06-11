Jefferson Parish's oldest parading krewe is heading to Kenner in 2020.
The Krewe of Isis, a 200-member all female krewe, will move from the traditional Jefferson Parish route along Veterans Memorial Boulevard to one that will begin at the Esplanade Mall, according to two sources familiar with the move.
While Isis has been a mainstay on the Veterans route for decades, parading in Kenner will actually be a return to its roots. The krewe paraded there for the first seven of its 47 parades to date.
The reasons for the move have not been revealed, but Isis members have complained over the past year about the new route parish officials have encouraged krewes to take. That new route reverses the direction along Veterans, meaning that instead of beginning at the Clearview Shopping Center, parades would end there.
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn and Isis Captain Sherrell Gorman were not immediately available for comment. The city has called a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to make a "major" Carnival announcement.
Gorman has consistently said that her members are opposed to the new Veterans route.
More to come.