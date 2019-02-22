Sen. Kamala Harris answered questions Friday before more than 1,000 African-American women attending a conference in New Orleans, in a scene that was about as different as possible from a raucous Donald Trump campaign rally.
The California Democrat, who wants Trump’s job, was at turns confessional, inspirational and pugnacious as she sat in a chair on a stage during a 45-minute session at the Power Rising conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The crowd laughed with Harris and cheered her on, saying, “Yessss!” at times and “Umhmmm” at others.
She talked about the importance of birth sisters and “chosen” sisters, saying that one of her chosen sisters, her best friend, set her up with her husband.
She talked about the lessons from her mother that she has applied on her path from a low-level prosecutor to the district attorney in San Francisco to the first African-American attorney general in California to her election in 2016 as a senator from California.
“My mother always told us: ‘Don’t let others tell you who you are,’ ” Harris said as the women nodded agreement. “You tell them who you are.”
And she expressed her dismay at Trump’s policies that she said favor the rich and powerful at the expense of working Americans.
“They passed a tax bill that benefits the top 1 percent and big corporations,” she said, referring to a massive tax cut approved by the Republican-led Congress in 2017.
She also referred to Trump’s signature project. “They’re trying to build a wall that is a vanity project for this president,” she said
Harris, 54, came to New Orleans a month after announcing she will seek the Democratic presidential nomination. The winner of the Democrats' primary contests will likely face off against Trump in November 2020.
Harris is one of a record number of women seeking the Democratic nomination, but the only one who is African-American.
That might give her some advantages. African-American women are the most loyal constituency in the Democratic Party, said Charlie Cook, a Louisiana native who publishes The Cook Political Report in Washington, D.C.
“African-American women turn out in large numbers,” Cook said. “She’s tapping into something that’s real. When you’re trying to find a lane that will get you to the finals, that’s a lane that makes a lot of sense.”
The press reviews in the early stages of Harris campaign have largely been positive as she has drawn large and enthusiastic crowds at her campaign launch in Oakland and during visits to the early primary states: Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.
Louisiana is scheduled to hold its Democratic Party primary on March 7, 2020, a month after the Iowa caucuses and four days after California and eight other states hold Super Tuesday primaries.
But the rough-and-tumble of the presidential campaign mostly seemed far away Friday as author and television personality Star Jones asked sympathetic questions of Harris.
The senator spoke of growing up as the eldest daughter of a Jamaican immigrant father and Indian immigrant mother who met while studying at the University of California at Berkeley in the 1960s.
Harris noted that she did her undergraduate studies at mostly black Howard University — which brought shouts of support from the crowd — and decided after law school that she wanted to be a prosecutor.
“Part of the reason I made that decision is that we should be at the table when decisions are made,” Harris said.
Her philosophy, she said, was to try to find alternatives to prison for low-level offenders who seemed likely to straighten themselves out. “It’s actually cheaper,” she said.
Harris said that while the national unemployment rate is low, many working-class people are just treading water. “They are working two and three jobs,” she said.
Harris said she favors a $6,000 tax cut for people who earn less than $100,000 per year.