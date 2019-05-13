Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has asked the executive director of the parish's housing agency to step down.

Yenni announced his request in a Monday afternoon memo to Parish Council members, citing threats by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to put the parish's agency into receivership.

Yenni said he had asked Wayne Woods to resign about 11:30 Monday morning. Woods did not immediately return a call for comment.

Yenni also recommended that the housing authority enter a six-month agreement with the parish for oversight, with an option for a six-month extension.

He urged the authority's board to replaced Wood immediately, and said federal authorities were amenable to the solution.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

