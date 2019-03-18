Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN ousted pundit Donna Brazile after hacked emails revealed that she had colluded with Hillary Clinton's campaign by sharing information from the cable television network.
On Monday, Brazile began work on Fox News, the cable network detested by many Democrats.
Brazile, who grew up in Kenner and graduated from LSU, is now a regular contributor to the Fox News Channel and Fox Business News during daytime and prime time hours.
“I want to reach voters I don’t get to see all the time,” Brazile said in an interview shortly after appearing on Fox News on Monday. “During a time of political division and hyper-partisanship, I have made the decision to listen and act with civility.”
Brazile made similar comments earlier during her first appearance with host Dana Perino, who welcomed her by saying, “This is a bold move for you and for Fox.”
Brazile agreed and said, “I want to be able as a Democrat and a progressive and as a liberal to talk to the Fox family because they are Americans and they care about many of the same issues and concerns that I have. ... This is a critical period in our country. It’s a time for dialogue. It’s a time for civility. But most of all, it’s time for openness. We’re not going to get ahead by yelling at each other and sending nasty tweets.”
That last comment probably won’t go over well with Fox’s legion of viewers who cheer on President Donald Trump.
Brazile joins the Fox pundit stable only a few days after The New Yorker, in a lengthy piece by veteran journalist Jane Mayer, published a searing look at the close ties between the network and the Trump administration and asked if Fox had simply become its mouthpiece.
Days later, Tom Perez, who succeeded Brazile as chair of the Democratic National Committee, said the article had led him to exclude Fox from hosting any televised debates for Democratic candidates during the 2019-20 primary presidential cycle.
Brazile, 59, said she knew her deal with Fox would generate criticism, and it did on Monday.
“She’s their token,” wrote one person on Twitter.
“Anything for $$$$,” wrote another person.
“They can have her,” write a third one.
Brazile said she’s willing to take the heat to help tamp down the partisan discord.
“In order for us to best decide as a people how to better protect and preserve our way of life, we need to first be able to hear what others are saying without the filter of bias and contempt,” she wrote in a column published by Fox. “Not until we once again become practiced at treating those of differing views with civility and respect can we begin to join together to solve the myriad of problems our country must overcome.”
Brazile has long had close friends within the Republican Party, including Perino. Brazile said Perino, then a White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, assisted her efforts on behalf of the Louisiana Recovery Authority following Hurricane Katrina.
“She brings a different perspective,” U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the number two Republican in the House, said in an interview. “She’s passionate about her beliefs. Even though we disagree on lots of issues, she’s a straight shooter. She’s willing to call out Democrats on things when they deserve it.”
Brazile did that in her 2017 book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.” Brazile, who chaired the DNC during the 2016 campaign, said the arrogance of Hillary Clinton’s campaign contributed in a major way to her defeat. Her comments angered leading Democrats.
But Brazile has also maintained close ties with key Democratic Party leaders and will bring an insider’s perspective to Fox viewers.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat running for re-election, applauded Fox's move.
"Donna will add tremendous value and diversity of thought to Fox News and its political coverage, given her wit, wisdom and experience," he said in a text.
Brazile also appears regularly on ABC News but resigned from CNN during the 2016 campaign after emails released by WikiLeaks disclosed that she had provided questions to Clinton advisers in advance of CNN-sponsored events of Democratic Party candidates. Brazile discussed this episode in Hacks.
Brazile will not have anything to do with the debate or town hall process at Fox, according to a source close to the situation.
Brazile lives primarily in Washington, D.C., and teaches there at Howard University and Georgetown University. She also keeps a second home in New Orleans and regularly returns home, most recently for Mardi Gras.