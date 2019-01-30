The first day of qualifying Wednesday for the March 30 elections drew candidates for races in St. Tammany Parish, where Covington voters will choose a new mayor and council members, and in Jefferson Parish, where a judgeship and Jean Lafitte municipal races are on the ballot.
There are no races in Orleans Parish.
In Covington, the marquee contest will be to replace the term-limited Mike Cooper as mayor, with four candidates qualifying Wednesday, including a current member of the City Council and a former mayor.
Candace Watkins, who was mayor from 2003 to 2011, is running for the job, as is City Councilman Rick Smith, who is term-limited in his District E council seat.
The other two mayoral hopefuls are Mark Johnson, a businessman, and Timothy Michael O'Hara. All are Republicans except for O'Hara, who is an Independent.
The City Council races are also being affected by term limits. Only two incumbents are eligible to run for re-election: District C Councilman Joey Roberts, who was just elected to fill the unexpired term of Mark Wright, who successfully ran for House District 77 in 2018, and Patrick McMath, who was elected to fill the at-large seat left vacant by the death of Lee Alexius.
Roberts was the only candidate to qualify in his race. But Larry Rolling, who currently serves as District D councilman, qualified to run for one of the city's two at-large seats, as did McMath. Both are Republicans.
In District A, Democrats Peter Lewis and Keitisha Young qualified to replace the term-limited John Callahan. District B drew one candidate, John Botsford, a Republican who is running to succeed Jerry Coner, who is term-limited.
Republican Cody Driskell Ludwig was the lone qualifier in District D. Two candidates, Democrat Meghan Garcia and Independent Mark Verret, qualified for District E.
The village of Sun is also holding municipal elections, but no one qualified to run for mayor Wednesday, and only one candidate, J. Brian Blackwell, an Independent, qualified for the three-person Board of Aldermen.
In Jefferson Parish, two candidates filed for an open seat on the 24th Judicial District Court bench. Frank Brindisi, a Republican and longtime prosecutor, and Christy Howley, a Democrat, are seeking to fill the Division E seat vacated when John Molaison was elected to the Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal last year. Both are from Gretna.
Division E includes Gretna, Harvey and portions of Marrero and Westwego, along with the southern reaches of the parish.
Jefferson’s other March 30 contests are in Jean Lafitte, where only the incumbents qualified on the first day.
Mayor Tim Kerner, a Republican, is seeking an eighth term, while council members Barry Bartholomew, Christy Creppel, Shirley Guillie, Calvin LeBeau and Verna Smith are all seeking re-election.
Creppel and Guillie are Republicans; the other council members are Democrats.
If no one else files to run in the next two days, the elections in Jean Lafitte will go as they did four years ago, when the officials all were elected without opposition.
Staff writer Chad Calder contributed to this report.