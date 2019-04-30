Keith Conley, the former chief operating officer of the Jefferson Parish government, and Metairie businessman Larry Katz have emerged as leading candidates to be named interim Jefferson Parish councilman at-large to replace Chris Roberts, who abruptly announced his resignation Monday.

Conley, who served as Parish President Mike Yenni's COO from 2016 until December, has said he is considering a race for parishwide office, including at-large council. But taking the interim seat would prohibit him from running for the seat in the Oct. 12 election.

Katz, a Metairie businessman who owns Dot's Diners, was nominated to be an interim councilman in 2017 to fill in for Ben Zahn, who left the parish council to be Kenner's mayor. But the council deadlocked, and Gov. John Bel Edwards eventually appointed businessman Jack Rizzuto to the spot.

The council has 30 days to appoint an interim replacement for Roberts, whose sudden resignation came federal authorities are apparently nearing the conclusion of their long-running investigation into his finances. Roberts' resignation caught many of his colleagues by surprise, and a flurry of Tuesday morning meetings were slated to help hash out acceptable candidates for an interim replacement.

Councilman Dominick Impastato who, like Conley is from Kenner, said either would make an excellent candidate.

Both Conley and Katz are Republicans.

