Louisiana has one statewide position on the Election 2018 ballot Tuesday, a special election to fill a secretary of state seat vacated because of a sexual harassment scandal, but the crowded primary competition has lacked the attention-grabbing nature of other states' races around the country.
Beyond filling the election chief's job, Louisiana voters were deciding whether to return six U.S. House incumbents to Washington for another term and whether to rewrite six provisions in the state constitution. One constitutional amendment has attracted intense support across the political spectrum, to require unanimous jury verdicts for all felony convictions.
Runoff elections, as needed, will be Dec. 8.