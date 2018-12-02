NO.electionday.110718.14.JPG
Buy Now

Voters leave St. Dominic's School after casting their ballots during Election Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Below are some of the runoff races and propositions in metro New Orleans region. Visit geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates and propositions. 

The letter next to a candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.

CLICK HERE to get a personalized ballot and voting location information

MORE VOTING INFORMATION from the Secretary of State's Office

CLICK HERE for an overview of what's on the ballot.

Statewide race: Secretary of State

Kyle Ardoin, R

Gwen Collins-Greenup, D

Read more about the race HERE.

Jefferson Parish

School Board, Dist. 2

  • Eddie J. Boudreaux, Jr., R
  • Ricky Johnson, Sr., D

School Board, Dist. 3

  • Tiffany Higgins Kuhn, R
  • Mark Terrebonne, R

School Board, Dist. 5 | To read more about the Jefferson Parish School Board races, click here.

  • Simeon Dickerson, D
  • Cedric Floyd, D 

Harahan Council (5 to be elected) | Read more about the candidates here.

  • Jason D. Asbill, R
  • "Tommy" Budde, R
  • Darlene Schwartz, R
  • Carrie Wheeler, R
  • Bryan "Keko" Whittle, Sr., R

PROPOSITIONS

  • Fire Protection District No. 6 -- 25 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
  • Fire Protection District No. 8 -- 25 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
  • City of Westwego -- 7 Mills Renewal - CC - 10 Yrs.

Orleans Parish

Civil District Court Judge, Div. E

  • Omar Mason, D
  • Marie Williams, D

Read more about the candidates HERE.

PROPOSITIONS

  • PW HRC Amendment -- Sec. 5-301 - CC
  • Touro Bouligny Security District -- 16 2/10 Mills Renewal - CC - 8 Yrs.

Plaquemines Parish

Parish President

  • Amos J. Cormier, R
  • Kirk Lepine, R

Parish Council, Dist. 7

  • Keith Espadron, Jr., D
  • Carlton M. LaFrance, Sr., D

Parish Council, Dist. 9

  • Kathleen Avist Antoine, D
  • Mark "Hobbo" Cognevich, N

St. Tammany Parish

State Representative, 90th Representative District | Read more about the candidates here.

  • Mary DuBuisson, R
  • John Raymond,R

School Board, Dist. 8

  • Peggy H. Seeley, R
  • "Mike" Winkler, R

School Board, Dist. 11 | Read more about the school board candidates here.

  • Maurice Doucette, D
  • Tammy Lamy, R

Abita Springs Mayor | Read more about the candidates here.

  • "Dan" Curtis, R
  • "Greg" Lemons, R

Pearl River Police Chief | Read more about the candidates here.

  • Chris Culotta, R
  • Jack Sessions, R

PROPOSITIONS

  • PW Prop. (Animal Shelter) -- 1 Mill Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
  • Fire Protection District No. 11 -- 10 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. 
  • Drainage District No. 4 -- $96.00 Tax Renewal - BOC - 5 Yrs.
View comments