Below are some of the runoff races and propositions in metro New Orleans region. Visit geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates and propositions.
The letter next to a candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.
Statewide race: Secretary of State
Kyle Ardoin, R
Jefferson Parish
School Board, Dist. 2
- Eddie J. Boudreaux, Jr., R
- Ricky Johnson, Sr., D
School Board, Dist. 3
- Tiffany Higgins Kuhn, R
- Mark Terrebonne, R
School Board, Dist. 5 | To read more about the Jefferson Parish School Board races, click here.
- Simeon Dickerson, D
- Cedric Floyd, D
Harahan Council (5 to be elected) | Read more about the candidates here.
- Jason D. Asbill, R
- "Tommy" Budde, R
- Darlene Schwartz, R
- Carrie Wheeler, R
- Bryan "Keko" Whittle, Sr., R
PROPOSITIONS
- Fire Protection District No. 6 -- 25 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
- Fire Protection District No. 8 -- 25 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
- City of Westwego -- 7 Mills Renewal - CC - 10 Yrs.
Orleans Parish
Civil District Court Judge, Div. E
- Omar Mason, D
- Marie Williams, D
Read more about the candidates HERE.
PROPOSITIONS
- PW HRC Amendment -- Sec. 5-301 - CC
- Touro Bouligny Security District -- 16 2/10 Mills Renewal - CC - 8 Yrs.
Plaquemines Parish
Parish President
- Amos J. Cormier, R
- Kirk Lepine, R
Parish Council, Dist. 7
- Keith Espadron, Jr., D
- Carlton M. LaFrance, Sr., D
Parish Council, Dist. 9
- Kathleen Avist Antoine, D
- Mark "Hobbo" Cognevich, N
St. Tammany Parish
State Representative, 90th Representative District | Read more about the candidates here.
- Mary DuBuisson, R
- John Raymond,R
School Board, Dist. 8
- Peggy H. Seeley, R
- "Mike" Winkler, R
School Board, Dist. 11 | Read more about the school board candidates here.
- Maurice Doucette, D
- Tammy Lamy, R
Abita Springs Mayor | Read more about the candidates here.
- "Dan" Curtis, R
- "Greg" Lemons, R
Pearl River Police Chief | Read more about the candidates here.
- Chris Culotta, R
- Jack Sessions, R
PROPOSITIONS
- PW Prop. (Animal Shelter) -- 1 Mill Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
- Fire Protection District No. 11 -- 10 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
- Drainage District No. 4 -- $96.00 Tax Renewal - BOC - 5 Yrs.