New Orleans area residents hit the polls Saturday to elect Louisiana's secretary of state and decide the fate of a few local tax proposals and local seats.
Major items include an amendment to New Orleans' City Charter to replace one spot on the Sewerage & Water Board now held by a private citizen appointed by the mayor with a member of, or appointment by, the City Council, as well as School Board runoffs in Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, City Council elections in Harahan and a Slidell-area seat in the state House of Representatives.
