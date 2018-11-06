A former longtime state representative aiming to return to public life got his wish on Tuesday, as Austin Badon was elected to serve as clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans.
With all precincts reporting, Badon beat the interim clerk, Timothy David Ray, 64 to 36 percent. Both candidates are Democrats.
The clerk oversees an office that processes and stores records for evictions, small-claims lawsuits and traffic camera ticket appeals on the east bank of Orleans Parish.
The office had been held since 2000 by Ellen Hazeur, who won an election to serve as an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge in March.
Hazeur then appointed her campaign chairman, Ray, to lead the office on an interim basis.
Although the office is relatively obscure, the race produced fireworks in August after Ray filed a lawsuit against the court's judges, seeking to prevent them from ordering him to remove new brochures about the evictions process from circulation.
The judges maintained that the brochures contained errors, while Ray said they did not.
Ray said in an interview last month that he continued to enjoy smooth relations with the judges regardless. Badon, on the other hand, alleged that the court's judges felt disrespected by Ray. Badon said he would repair that relationship.
On the issues, Ray touted his status as a lawyer and his commitment to helping ordinary people track court proceedings through electronic interfaces. Badon said he hoped to help out average residents through a court mediation program.
Badon served as a state representative from 2004 to 2016.
"I am honored to have built a campaign that united Republicans and Democrats, East and Uptown neighborhoods, and young and old," Badon said in a statement. "I made a pledge to work hard to make this an accountable, accessible door to our justice system and I will uphold that promise as your next 1st City Clerk."
Ray is an attorney, political communications professional and certified mediator who ran unsuccessfully for City Council last year.