The Abita Springs Board of Aldermen is about to see a lot of turnover. Of the seven candidates running for five spots in Tuesday's election, only one is an incumbent.
That is Ryan Murphy, who — according to mayoral candidate and current Alderman Dan Curtis — had to be talked into running, just in an attempt to ensure there wouldn’t be an entirely new set of faces on the small St. Tammany Parish town’s council starting Jan. 1.
Though voters will have eight choices on the ballot Tuesday, only seven of the candidates are actively seeking office. Evette Randolph suspended her campaign in August, citing personal reasons.
The aldermen all represent the whole of Abita Springs, which is not broken down by districts, so all the candidates run in the same field. The top five vote-getters will be elected.
Should this year’s election be anything like 2014’s, it will be close. In that race, just 181 votes separated the first-place finisher from the one in sixth place — the one spot that didn’t make it onto the council. The unfortunate candidate then was a two-term incumbent, Pat Patterson. He’s back on the ballot this year.
The promise of at least 80 percent new membership seems to reflect the feeling of an uncertain future for Abita Springs, an uncertainty candidates emphasized as the town deals with growth and looks to urban planners to try to get a fix on the issue.
Ryan Murphy
Murphy, the lone incumbent seeking re-election, finished second in the voting in 2014.
During his term on the council, major issues have included trying to manage growth and the future of planned unit developments — basically, centrally planned subdivisions — in the town.
The council last month unanimously approved a moratorium on future planned unit developments.
Regan Contois
Contois isn’t a fan of what she sees as an attitude of longtime residents versus newcomers in Abita Springs.
She understands the concern that growth might take away from the nature of the town, but she said she isn’t “anti-growth” but “pro-smart growth.” The town needs a good master plan, she said.
She also supports the creation of a sister city program for the town.
Stewart 'ManyLightnings' Eastman
Taking his name from the Sioux leader ManyLightnings — who in turn adopted the Western surname Eastman from an ancestor of this candidate while in jail after an 1862 uprising — Eastman is not your typical candidate. He's also not Native American.
A member of the Green Party, Eastman said he hopes to take his party’s policies of environmentalism and use them to preserve what he said is a pristine natural town in western St. Tammany.
“You don’t start out by running for president,” Eastman said of his party’s limited success at the polls.
Jay Hawkins
Hawkins said the ideal Abita Springs is a combination of “Mayberry and ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ ” saying that the town of about 2,600 people needs to ensure it maintains its safe, small-town feeling.
“It’s basically a community that allows for people to walk on the streets, sit on their porch,” he said.
LeAnn Pinniger Magee
Magee is basing her campaign on meeting voters in person and using social media. Yard signs aren’t part of that equation.
She is one of the major proponents of the town’s plan to move to completely renewable energy by 2030, which she’s starting by eliminating plastic yard signs.
“Abita should be focused on looking toward the future,” she said.
Pat Patterson
Patterson said he wants to be back serving the people of Abita Springs, where he was an alderman for eight years before missing out on a third term in 2014 by one vote.
If current trends continue, the next council could see the town grow by 36 percent over their terms, Patterson said, and the town should oppose future planned unit developments “until we figure out how we want to incorporate growth into our new town.”
“We don’t want to be a sprawling metropolitan Houston suburb,” he said.
Stephen Saussy
Saussy did not complete a candidate questionnaire.