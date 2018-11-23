John Raymond, the Slidell pastor who's running for the state Legislature, points to his accomplishments in starting the nondenominational New Horizon church, a school and The Bridge, 88.7 FM, a Christian radio station, as evidence of his ability to get things done.
But as Raymond enters the final days of the runoff election for the Slidell-area House District 90 seat, two fellow Republicans are raising questions related to his radio station and his campaign, and are trying to determine whether Raymond and his station have properly handled political advertising in the race, specifically ads for his candidacy that have run on his radio station.
John Wells and Rob Maness, who serve on the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee along with Raymond, arrived at the offices of Raymond's radio station Nov. 16. They asked to see the public file and political file, documents that detail information about political advertisements that the Federal Communications Commission requires radio stations to maintain and to make available to the public on demand.
Instead of providing the files, Raymond retreated into an office, according to Wells and Maness. He then called Slidell police, complaining that the two men were harassing and bullying him, and he requested that an officer come to remove the two men from the premises, according to police reports and a recording of the encounter made by Wells and Maness.
Wells and Maness said they wanted to see how the station had documented the political advertisements for Raymond. Both have endorsed Raymond's opponent in the runoff, Mary DuBuisson.
"We were contacted by some people, and they had good faith belief that the public file required by the FCC was either not existing or woefully inadequate," Wells said.
Raymond is general manager of the 100,000-watt station that he describes as the most powerful Christian rock station in the Gulf South. While neither Maness nor Wells had heard the pro-Raymond ads, they said they were contacted by others who said the station was airing them.
Raymond has not responded to repeated requests for comment related to political advertising on his station or his interaction with Wells and Maness. After canceling two interviews with The Advocate, Raymond asked a reporter to send questions via email. He did not respond to questions that were sent on Wednesday.
Raymond's campaign spending reports do not show any expenditures for advertising on The Bridge or any donations of in-kind services from the station.
Wells and Maness recorded their 19-minute visit to the office, including a brief exchange with Raymond. Wells told him they wanted to see his public file and political file. Raymond replied, "I appreciate that," paused and said, "Just a moment," before going back up the stairs to the station office, according to the men.
After several more minutes, the two men left, asking that they be contacted when he had located the documents.
A Slidell police car then pulled up in front of the station, parking in the middle of the driveway so that Maness and Wells were not able to pull out, Wells said. But after briefly going inside, the officer returned to his car and left without talking to the pair.
The odd timing of the police car's visit led them to drive to the Slidell Police Department, where they learned that Raymond had called to ask for an officer to come "disperse them."
The incident report and a copy of the 911 call support the details of the events laid out by Wells and Maness.
Although Wells, a Slidell attorney, and Maness, himself a former political candidate for various offices, have served on the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee with Raymond for several years, they are not supporters or friends of Raymond.
House candidate Mary DuBuisson says she won't seek RPEC endorsement after 8 members back her opponent
DuBuisson, also a Republican, announced she would not seek the RPEC endorsement because eight of its members had backed Raymond. But the committee, which needs a two-thirds vote to endorse a candidate, did not make a choice in the race.
DuBuisson was the front-runner on Nov. 6, though with just 29 percent of the vote. Raymond got into the runoff with a three-vote margin of victory over Democrat Sean Morrison for second place.
The seat they are seeking was previously held by Greg Cromer, who resigned when he was elected Slidell mayor. There is a year left in the term.
Maness said he had been a "polite colleague" of Raymond's until a little over a year ago, when he said it became clear to him that Raymond doesn't want people in the Republican Party "who might think differently."
Wells and Maness had a heated debate with Raymond at an RPEC meeting in June 2017 when they wanted to pass a resolution condemning human rights violations against LGBT people. The resolution was ultimately withdrawn by Wells.
Maness said that while he has engaged in some opposition research against Raymond, he has not harassed or bullied him. He said he was "surprised and disappointed" to learn that Raymond had summoned the police. Political opposition is part of running for office, he said, adding, "He signed up for that."
Raymond also appears to be dealing with some financial entanglements related to the entities he controls, in addition to the political demands from Maness and Wells.
Next Level Productions and Promotions, a Florida-based company, filed a lawsuit against New Horizon Church in June for failure to make good on a $100,000 promissory note related to The Bridge.
The suit, filed in 22nd Judicial District Court, claims that the church, with Raymond acting as its agent, made only one $5,760 payment during the term of the loan — money it said was raised for the church by a third party.
The company is asking for the full amount of the loan, plus 15 percent interest that the borrower agreed to pay, for a total of $195,776. And the interest is continuing to mount, now at 20 percent.
Raymond, who until recently was representing himself, asked the court for a 30-day delay on Aug. 15, which was granted. But the plaintiffs are fighting a second request for a delay, saying that New Horizon gave no valid reason for the delay beyond the fact that Raymond has commitments associated with running for office.
"Mr. Raymond's personal political aspirations should not be allowed to prejudice Next Level through additional delays," the plaintiff said.
Raymond did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.