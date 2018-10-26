Quite a few Folsom residents remember when Lance Willie spent most of his days at the front of the Folsom General Store.
His parents own the place, and when Willie was an infant, they’d sit him in a mechanical swing while they tended to customers’ needs.
When Willie visits the store today, he does so as mayor of the small village in the northwestern corner of St. Tammany Parish. He was elected to the Folsom Board of Aldermen at age 24, and now, at 33, he is about half the age of every other mayor in the parish.
The same three-member Board of Aldermen chose Willie to fill out the remaining term of former Mayor Bettye Boggs, who resigned in October 2017 midway through a tumultuous term during which she and the board often disagreed.
Now, a year later, Willie, a Republican, is running for his first full term as Folsom's mayor, which is a part-time position.
Democrat Wendell Sams also is running in the Nov. 6 election, along with more than two dozen other ballot items across St. Tammany.
Wendell Sams
Sams, 54, was raised in Folsom and moved back to the village in 2014 following a career in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve and as a deputy sheriff in Richmond City County, Virginia.
He said an unsuccessful run for the Jacksonville, Florida, City Council in 2013 helped open his eyes to how he could serve his childhood home back in Louisiana.
“When I ran in Jacksonville, I saw the city needed help,” he said. “I wanted to make a difference. … Now, I see our village needs help. It needs guidance and direction and wisdom.”
Sams, who is a pastor and sales associate, said Folsom has infrastructure needs that must be addressed, including an increasingly troublesome battle with potholes. He also has called for more efficient operation of the village's water and sewer systems.
Because Folsom is only a village, Sams said, finding state funding for those types of projects can be tough. He’s advocating that Folsom expand its boundaries to give it a large enough population to make it an official “town.” He said that could lead to an increase in grant dollars, which could be put to work on sorely needed infrastructure concerns.
Sams said he wants students at Folsom Junior High to be involved in beautification projects around the village like the ones he took part in when younger, to increase their interest and input into civic affairs. He also said he would work to procure public transportation to the Folsom Senior Center for the area’s older residents.
“Our children and our seniors are being neglected,” Sams said. “That’s got to change.”
Lance Willie
Willie said he thinks he’s done a good job in his year as Folsom’s part-time chief executive. He also works for a telecommunications company. Voters have told him they agree and are excited to see what he can do with a full term, he said.
“I kind of knew (being mayor) might be in my future,” Willie said. “I liked being on the Board of Aldermen because you were making decisions on what the town would do. But as mayor, you’re the person who brings those decisions to the board. You’re a voice for the people.”
Willie pointed to the recent acquisition of several vehicles for the Folsom Police Department as proof he has been able to mend strained relationships among the village's top officials.
“When the chief came to me and told me what he needed, we got it done," he said. "It was important.”
Willie agreed that Folsom does need to address its roads in places, and he said the recent hiring of a grant writer will help find money for that work. He hopes the grant writer also can help obtain funds for improvements to drainage, as well as to Town Hall.
“Our streets do need attention,” he said. “We have a lot of cement trucks (rolling through as construction in north St. Tammany continues). We will look at state and any other money that can help.”
Willie’s campaign slogan is “Folsom is Family,” and he said continued growth on the north shore concerns him to a degree because the largely rural way of life in north St. Tammany could be at a crossroads.
“We want to maintain our small-town feel,” Willie said. “We’re going to put local business first and maintain a good business environment here. If we take care of them, they’ll take care of us.”