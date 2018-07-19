Update 1:45 p.m.
A second candidate has jumped into the race for Pearl River Police Chief on the second day of qualifying for the Nov. 6 election.
Chris Culotta, a Republican, qualified Thursday afternoon in the race that drew one candidate, Jack Sessions, on Wednesday.
The field of candidates running for alderman in Pearl River and Abita Springs also grew with seven candidates now running for the 5-member Pearl River Board of Aldermen and six running for the three-member board in Abita Springs.
Incumbent Virgil Phillips, a Republican qualified for the Pearl River race, the second current member of the board to do so.
In Abita Springs, Jay Hawkins, a Democrat, Stephen Saussy, a Republican, and LeAnn Pinniger Magee, no party, qualified Thursday.
Sharon Lo Drucker, the incumbent St. Tammany Parish School Board District 9 member, qualified for the Nov. 6 election Thursday, the only seat that didn't draw any candidates on Wednesday, the first day of qualifying.
The District 1 race, meanwhile, gained a second candidate Thursday, Republican Karin Lorenz Crosby. Matthew Greene, also a Republican, qualified for the Mandeville area district on Wednesday.
District 13 has two candidates as well, both Democrats: Belinda Parker Brown and George Macri.
A sixth candidate qualified for the Pearl River Board of Alderman election, Republican Michael Hager.
He is the only new candidate to emerge so far Thursday in the municipal races on the ballot. Abita Springs, Folsom and Pearl River voters will elect mayors and aldermen.