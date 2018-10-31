Casting it as a key step in a broader struggle to build a more equitable justice system, National Urban League President Marc Morial on Wednesday announced his organization’s support for a proposed amendment to Louisiana’s constitution that would require all state juries to return unanimous jury verdicts.

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on that question and to vote in a handful of other races. The measure, called Amendment 2, is one of six proposed amendments to the state constitution. Each requires a simple majority for passage.

Louisiana is one of just two states that allow juries to return verdicts with as few as 10 of 12 jurors in agreement. Oregon is the other, and it does not allow a defendant to be sentenced to life in prison on the strength of a split jury verdict. Every other state requires unanimity.

“This to me is Louisiana stepping from the dark past into a bright future,” Morial said. “The fact that Louisiana has held on to its nonunanimous jury system for so long is puzzling, and to some extent, appalling.”

Morial, who served as New Orleans mayor from 1994-2002, pointed out that Louisiana actually required unanimous verdicts for most of its first century of statehood. The change came in 1898, at a notoriously racist constitutional convention whose primary purpose was to disenfranchise the state’s African-American population.

Morial noted that the amendment has garnered support from organizations and politicians at both ends of the political spectrum as well as the middle, characterizing that breadth as a “silver lining,” and a cause for hope in a polarized age. Those backing Amendment 2 range from prominent conservative groups like the Louisiana Family Forum and Americans for Prosperity to liberal outfits like the ACLU and the Urban League.

“It represents this coming together of multiple elements of the political spectrum,” Morial said. “It demonstrates what you can do when you work toward a meeting of the minds.”

The former mayor spoke at a news conference at the Urban League’s New Orleans office. Judy Reese Morse, the Louisiana chapter’s president, said the organization is hosting an all-day event at its Mid-City headquarters Saturday aimed at boosting voter turnout.

Morse said the organization is beginning a push to expand its statewide reach, and one of its priorities will be voter registration and turnout. Among other efforts, the Urban League is partnering with the ride-hailing service Lyft to provide free rides to the polls Tuesday.

Morial made note of recent controversies over the removal of voters from the rolls in some other states, notably Georgia, and said the Urban League and others will have to push back against such efforts.

“We’re gonna have to engage a whole new fight about voter suppression — which 10 years ago was a battle we thought we had won and was done,” Morial said.