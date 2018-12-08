Corporate defense lawyer Omar Mason easily bested solo practitioner and perennial candidate Marie Williams in the runoff election for an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judgeship on Saturday.

Mason took 66 percent of the vote to Williams' 34 percent, improving on his 42 percent share in the four-candidate Nov. 6 primary.

The two Democrats were competing for the Division E spot on the civil bench, which was left vacant in May with the death of Judge Clare Jupiter. Mason will serve the remainder of her unexpired term, until the end of 2020.

Mason secured a slew of endorsements from local Democratic Party figures, including the majority of the New Orleans City Council. He also raised tens of thousands of dollars in campaign cash from law firms and lawyers.

See New Orleans-area election results See complete election results from New Orleans-area races via the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office...

However, Williams beat two other candidates for the right to enter the runoff by promising to shake up practices at the courthouse. She dropped $60,000 of her own money on the race to buy billboards and advertisements.

In the waning days of the race, Williams got into a dispute with Voters Organized to Educate, the sister organization of Voice of the Experienced, an advocacy group for the formerly incarcerated.

Williams charged that VOTE had purposefully excluded her from a candidate forum. The Louisiana Judicial Campaign Oversight Committee, a state-sponsored watchdog, found otherwise and issued a rare public rebuke of her claims.