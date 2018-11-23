Early voting for the Dec. 8 election begins Saturday, and even though New Orleans area voters will see only one statewide race on their ballots, the runoff between Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup for secretary of state, there are local runoffs in Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes, along with a number of tax propositions.
Voter turnout, which was 50.8 percent statewide for the Nov. 6 midterm election, is expected to be far lower this time, with a slimmer ballot and the holiday season competing with campaigns for voter attention.
Early voting ends Dec. 1 and will be conducted every day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Sunday. It takes place at a handful of locations in each parish.
Orleans Parish has only one runoff election, with voters to decide whether Omar Mason or Marie Williams, both Democrats, should be the judge in Civil District Court Division E.
Orleans voters also will decide whether to amend the City Charter to remove one private citizen member of the Sewerage & Water Board and instead add a member of the City Council or someone appointed by the council.
And voters in the Touro Bouligny Security District in Uptown will decide on renewing a 16.2-mill tax for eight years.
The most closely watched race in Jefferson Parish will likely be the contest in School Board District 5, where longtime board member Cedric Floyd has faced a spirited challenge from Simeon Dickerson. Floyd has had a controversial tenure but has proved difficult for his critics to dislodge. How this race goes could have more impact on the direction of the Jefferson Parish School Board than any other single race.
However, there are two other races for seats on the board. In District 2, one-term incumbent Ricky Johnson is taking on political newcomer Eddie Boudreaux.
In District 3, Tiffany Kuhn, who has been serving out the remainder of longtime member Ray St. Pierre’s term since St. Pierre died, is facing retired coach Mark Terrebonne. Terrebonne squeaked into the runoff, edging out Stefan Suazo by four votes out of nearly 14,000 cast.
In Harahan, five candidates are vying for three open seats on the City Council. They are incumbent Councilwoman Carrie Wheeler, Tommy Budde, Darlene Schwartz, Jason Asbill and Bryan “Keko” Whittle Sr. Another incumbent, Susan Benton, has withdrawn from the race.
The other two seats on the five-member council were won outright on Nov. 8 by Eric Chatelain and incumbent Craig Johnston.
Also in Jefferson, millage renewals are on the ballot in Westwego and in Fire Protection Districts 6 and 8.
In Westwego, voters will be asked to renew a 10-year, 7-mill tax for ambulance service. The tax generates about $434,000 per year in revenue.
Voters in Jefferson Fire Protection District No. 6 will be asked to renew up to 25 mills for 10 years, which would generate $4.8 million per year for fire protection in Harvey east of the Harvey Canal.
A 10-year renewal of up to 25 mills is also on the ballot for Fire Protection District No. 8, which generates $7.6 million per year for fire protection in Marrero and the portion of Harvey on the west side of the Harvey Canal.
In St. Tammany Parish, two School Board seats have yet to be decided, along with the Slidell-area House District 90 seat and the contests for Abita Springs mayor and Pearl River police chief.
Incumbent Peggy Seeley and retired Pearl River High School Principal Mike Winkler, both Republicans, are in a runoff for the Pearl River-area District 8 seat on the School Board. In District 11, which represents the Slidell area, two newcomers are battling it out after leading long-term incumbent Bob Womack in the primary: Republican Tammy Lamy, a retired teacher, and Maurice Doucette, a Democrat.
Mary DuBuisson, a former legislative assistant to then-Rep. Greg Cromer, is in a runoff for Cromer's former House seat with fellow Republican John Raymond, a pastor and Christian radio station manager who got into the runoff by a three-vote margin over Democrat Sean Morrison.
In Abita Springs, voters will decide whether incumbent Greg Lemons should get another term as mayor or if they prefer Dan Curtis, a teacher who currently serves on the Board of Aldermen. Both are Republicans.
Two candidates in Pearl River are vying to be police chief: Chris Culotta and Jack Sessions. Both are Republicans. The incumbent, JJ Jennings, lost in the primary.
St. Tammany voters have one parishwide issue: a 10-year renewal of a 1-mill property tax for the parish animal shelter which brings in just over $2 million annually.
Voters in St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11, which serves the Pearl River area, will be asked to renew a 10-mill tax for 10 years, bringing in an estimated $351,000 annually.
St. Tammany Parish Drainage District No. 4, which includes the Kingspoint South and Foxhollow subdivisions outside Slidell, is seeking to renew a $96 per year parcel fee, which generates $116,000 per year.
Staff writers Faimon A. Roberts III and Chad Calder contributed to this report.