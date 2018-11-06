Lance Willie won his bid to serve a full term as mayor of the small St. Tammany Parish village of Folsom, defeating challenger Wendell Sams on Tuesday. Willie took 77 percent of the vote.
Willie, who was first elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2010, was appointed by fellow members of the board to serve the remainder of Mayor Bettye Boggs' term when she stepped down in 2017 after serving half a term during which she frequently clashed with the board.
The 33-year-old Republican was seeking his first full term as mayor, which is a part-time position. His opponent is a Democrat.
Sams, 54, a pastor and sales associate, returned to Folsom in 2014 after leaving for a military career.
Willie, who also works for a telecommunications company, ran on his accomplishments during his one year in office and his efforts to mend strained relationships among the village's top officials.
“We want to maintain our small-town feel,” Willie said. “We’re going to put local business first and maintain a good business environment here. If we take care of them, they’ll take care of us.”