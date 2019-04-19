Two millage renewals — one for fire protection in the northeastern part of St. Tammany Parish and another for a Lacombe recreation district — will go before St. Tammany Parish voters in those areas on May 4.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 7 is seeking a renewal of a 5-mill tax and St. Tammany Parish Recreation District No. 4 is looking to renew a 10-mill tax, each for a period of 10 years.
Early voting begins Saturday and runs through April 27. Parishwide, voters will decide on a $175 million bond issue for St. Tammany Parish schools and a 2-mill tax for school security.
Schools are making a concerted effort to get parents out to vote, sending home an informational flier about the bond issue and tax earlier this month and conducting robocalls on Friday, a school holiday, reminding parents that early voting is starting.
The ballot also includes a runoff for the Covington District E City Council seat between Democrat Meghan Garcia and Mark Verrett, an Independent.
Fire Chief Gary Whitehead said that the District 7 is the largest geographically in St. Tammany. It extends north from just outside Pearl River to Bush and to the edge of Abita Springs on the west, with a total of about 176 square miles, which Whitehead says is 21 percent of the parish.
The district includes Money Hill subdivision, but it is sparsely populated and has not seen the rampant growth that some parts of St. Tammany have experienced. Whitehead, who has been there for six years, described the growth as flat.
But while the district is large in terms of geography, it is second from the bottom when it comes to revenue, taking in about $800,000 a year through three millages: a 10-mill tax and two 5-mill taxes, including this one.
It accounts for a quarter of the fire district's budget and is slated for acquiring, improving or maintaining facilities and equipment, including the cost of water for fire protection.
"We get about $7 per acre," Whitehead said. "Some of part of the parish get $270 per acre."
The district has five stations, but only three of them are staffed, and it has 20 to 25 employees, full time and part-time.
"We're just trying to maintain exactly what we have equipment and building-wise," he said.
Voters in Lacombe will decide whether to approve the early renewal of a 10-mill tax for constructing, improving, maintaining and operating recreational facilities and programs for the Recreation District No 4.
The renewal would begin in 2022 and run through 2031, bringing in $425,000 annually.
St. Tammany Parish Recreation District No. 4 operates John Davis Park, the John Davis Gym & Community Center, Keller Field and the Main Street Boat Launch.
In the past, the district has been criticized by the state Legislative Auditor's Office for travel spending, credit cards and other financial matters. But in August, the auditor released a report that said the district had resolved problems in seven areas that had been identified previously.