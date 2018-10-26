Thirteen candidates are vying for five seats on the Harahan City Council, including several businessmen, three reserve police officers, a lawyer, a real estate broker and three incumbents.
Setting aside four years of contentious arguments among leaders of the Jefferson Parish city is a popular theme among the newcomers.
Four current members of the council — Craig Johnston, Carrie Wheeler, Dana Huete and Tim Baudier — have consistently feuded with Mayor Tina Miceli and her lone ally on the council, Susan Benton.
Benton is running for re-election, as are Johnston and Wheeler. Huete is term-limited, while Baudier is running for mayor against Miceli, who also has been consistently at odds with Police Chief Tim Walker.
There will be 14 names on the Nov. 6 ballot, but one, Gabrielle Izzo, has dropped out of the race, leaving 12 Republicans and one Independent. That candidate, Bobby Moss, did not return calls for information on his candidacy.
All the candidates run in the same field. The top five vote-getters will be elected.
Jason Asbill, 32, said he only recently got interested in politics after attending council meetings, which he described as “a bunch of infighting where not a whole lot of city business gets done.”
He said the council could use the skills he’s honed as an attorney focused on domestic and commercial mediation.
“To me, to get anything done, you need to change the way we have a conversation in city government, and then you can talk about the actual issues,” he said.
He said he considers himself outside the city’s political factions and could work with either Miceli or Baudier.
Benton, 66, a retired real estate agent and appraiser, is running for a second term. She said she's proud to have worked with Miceli on bringing the city budget out of the red after years of overspending and lax accounting practices.
She said she would continue to fight to provide the basic services Harahan residents expect from their government: fire and police protection, sewerage, drainage and recreation. She also would work to make sure development honors the city's zoning ordinances, which she said have made Harahan "the safe, quiet community we all moved here for.”
Benton was on the losing side in opposing the redevelopment of the former Colonial Club golf course into a mixed-use development. She said she generally opposes rezoning residential property for commercial uses and splitting standard-sized lots into smaller ones.
Colonial Club is co-owned by John Georges, who also owns The Advocate.
Tomme Budde, 69, is a retired certified public accountant and construction company executive who said he would bring his experience in finance and management to the council.
He said his experience in dispute resolution and negotiating $1.6 billion in contracts in the private sector would let him work with the mayor and other council members to get city business done. He also would offer to help the mayor in drafting city contracts.
Budde proposes possibly annexing commercially developed property just outside Harahan to diversify the tax base, and exploring the possibility of having Jefferson Parish treat the city's sewerage waste.
Above all, however, he said the council and the administration need to get beyond the arguments that have plagued city government.
"The seven elected officials in Harahan don’t trust each other," he said. "It’s all personal, and they can’t get anything done."
Eric Chatelain, 41, served a partial term of just over two years on the council but lost his bid for mayor to Miceli in 2014. He said he's running for the council to help make sure city services are properly funded, though he declined to discuss details.
"I’m prepared to work through the budget and make sure every department is funded properly," he said.
Chatelain, an electrical contractor and small business owner, said he's prepared to make sure the Colonial development moves forward but wouldn't allow the developers to push the city around.
In any case, he said, “I’m prepared to work with whoever is elected to office.”
Barbara Crosby-Harney, 73, is a retired principal's secretary with the Jefferson Parish school system who now serves on the Harahan Planning and Zoning Board. She recently gathered signatures in an effort to bring curbside recycling back to the city.
"I will be a voice for the citizens of Harahan," she said. "I can better serve the community as a member of the Harahan City Council."
Johnston, 37, the son of Jefferson Parish Councilman Paul Johnston, is running for a second term. He provided personal details for this article but was not available to discuss his platform.
Nathan Lepre, 27, is a real estate broker who said he decided to run for office to be more involved in the civic life of the city where he's lived for 18 years. He said he would like to craft an incentive package to help lure companies to Harahan, forgoing some tax revenue in the first few years but reaping rewards beyond that. He said a tiered system based on a company's annual revenue could be used to attract quality employers and improve property values.
Lepre, who is also a reserve police officer, said he would work to make council meetings run more smoothly and pledged to work with any administration.
"Something needs to be done, because there is too much hostility at the council meetings," he said.
Patrick McDaniel, 50, manages the Marine Division of Vulcan Materials Co. and is making a second bid for a council seat. He was appointed to serve three months of Paul Johnston's term in 2012, whetting his appetite for public service. He ran for the council four years ago but didn't make the top five.
McDaniel said he considers himself an Independent amid the city's fractious politics, and said his three decades of business management experience could help the council when it comes to reviewing and approving contracts, in addition to simply working well with others.
John Riehm, 67, is a retired plant worker who made a name for himself in recent years fighting for residents against a sandpit and compost operator along the Mississippi River.
Riehm and his wife, Evelyn, knocked on doors, gathered petition signatures and spoke at many public meetings to advocate for changes at the Wood Materials facility, which regularly sent airborne sand particles into the yards and homes of nearby residents.
Riehm said someone suggested to him that he could put his experience addressing elected officials and state agencies to good use in public office.
"It kinda took me back," he said, "but I started thinking about it and thought, 'I’ve been helping some of the residents, but on the council I’d be able to do a lot more.' ”
Riehm is on the ballot as belonging to no party, but he has become a Republican since qualifying and describes himself as a conservative.
Darlene Schwartz, 62, is a regular fixture at council meetings, providing updates every month as the city's community liaison. A former agent for the U.S. Customs Service and the Department of Homeland Security, Schwartz has been a regular or reserve police officer under multiple chiefs in Harahan, which she cited as evidence of her independence.
"I think my background shows I’m more than just talk,” she said.
Schwartz, who ran unsuccessfully for police chief four years ago, said her passion for community service drove her to run this year.
"All cities have major issues to contend with, but in the process of trying to get that stuff resolved, you still have to take care of your citizens in the day-to-day quality-of-life issues, and that’s what I’m all about,” she said.
Wheeler, 43, was elected to the council in 2014. She said voters' approval earlier this year of a council-backed millage for police officers' pay should help cut down on turnover in the Police Department, but she pledged to also spend a second term working to better fund the city's first responders.
Wheeler said that while there is enough blame to go around for the "toxic" political atmosphere in Harahan, she continues to feel that Miceli should do more to discourage her supporters from leveling personal attacks at council members during meetings.
"We shouldn’t be fighting this way," she said. "It’s just sad, and I’m really upset beyond belief at the personal attacks that have come out."
Wheeler said she supports Baudier, a fellow council member, in his race against Miceli, but that she would try to improve the tone of meetings regardless of the outcome.
Bryan "Keko" Whittle Sr., 52, a lineman for Entergy, said his time working to restore power in communities hit by hurricanes has taught him the value of setting differences aside and working together.
"I think our main problem is not leaving personal feelings out of politics,” said Whittle, who also is a reserve police officer and local playground coach.
He said that recreation and fire protection are two city services he'd like to see better funded.