Abita Springs Mayor Greg Lemons is in a fight for his political life, forced into a runoff Saturday with Dan Curtis, a member of the town's Board of Aldermen.
Facing four challengers in the Nov. 6 primary, Lemons received just 27 percent of the vote, 2 percent less than Curtis.
That election also saw a mostly new Board of Aldermen elected: Regan Contois, Pat Patterson, Evette Randolph, Stephen Saussy and incumbent Ryan Murphy.
A 60-year-old schoolteacher who was a newcomer to politics four years ago, Curtis said it's no coincidence that only one member of the current Board of Aldermen chose to seek re-election.
Curtis said he was going to walk away, too, because of what he described as frustration in trying to work with Lemons, who he claims hasn't communicated with the board or drawn on its input.
The 71-year-old Lemons, a retired electrical engineer, responds that the current board has not been engaged on town matters. He said he's seeking a third term because he wants to finish major initiatives he launched, including a $6.8 million revamp of the sewerage system, and because he believes his background as a project manager makes him the best person to lead the town.
The two opponents espouse different leadership styles. Lemons said he takes a business approach to the city, drawing on his background with a Fortune 500 company that moved him to four different countries and 14 states before he retired and returned to his hometown.
He said he has streamlined city government and doesn't have "a whole bunch of people sitting around."
Curtis, 60, said that he would be inclusive when it comes to working with the Board of Aldermen. "I want them to help me make decisions, from putting people on the historic commission to how to go forward on sewer repair," he said.
Curtis wants the board to have a greater say when it comes to development and wants appeals of decisions made by the town's Planning and Zoning Commission to go to the Board of Aldermen rather than to 22nd Judicial District Court.
"The historic board and the planning and zoning board should be recommendation boards, and (the aldermen then should) vote yes or no," he said.
The challenger is calling for greater government transparency as well. Curtis wants to make every government document available online and wants to put a portal on the town's website so people can submit questions and comments from home.
"Our community is changing. There are a lot of young couples coming in with young kids who can't come to a meeting at 6 p.m. on a Tuesday," Curtis said.
Lemons said his administration has been transparent, calling the town's website one of the best around in providing information about the budget and open public works requests. He said he has an open door policy and doesn't understand complaints about his accessibility.
"I don't answer social media. I will answer email and phone calls," he said.
He defends his stance on issues where he has butted heads with the board. When the town added charging stations for electrical vehicles, for example, the board was unhappy that people were not being charged for their use.
"It was all donated by Tesla, including the installation," said Lemons, who has committed the town to moving toward 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
The charging stations "bring people into town. They're at Rosies, Artiques, the brew pub and the art and farmers market. I got all kinds of criticism for that," he said.
Growth management was a key issue in the Nov. 6 election, and Lemons and Curtis differ on that issue was well.
Lemons said the town needs a master plan that covers everything from the downtown area to traffic and land usage.
Some newer arrivals to the town have a "shut the door" viewpoint, Lemons said, but a vibrant community needs to have diversity in its styles of housing. Young families and empty-nesters have different needs, he said.
Without a plan, "we don’t know where we are going and how to get there," he said.
But Curtis said the town already has a plan, "sitting on a shelf collecting dust."
He said Lemons wants to spend $50,000 to hire a professional to create a plan, but he thinks the town should draw on residents with backgrounds in engineering and architecture and spend less, perhaps $5,000 to $10,000.
Curtis pointed to a one-year moratorium that the Board of Aldermen placed on "planned unit developments" in October. "Nobody wants 'no more building,' " he said. "People just want smart and controlled building. Our PUD (policy), if we want to have a PUD, needs to reflect that."
He said he would put together a committee of concerned residents and professionals to save, scrap or redo the planned unit development ordinance.