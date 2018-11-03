Two experienced family law attorneys are competing to replace retiring Jefferson Parish Juvenile Court Judge Andrea Price Janzen.
Amanda Calogero and Jennifer Guillot Womble both have spent years in the parish's juvenile justice system, which operates separately from the 24th Judicial District Court. Both are Republicans.
Juvenile Court handles matters of juvenile delinquency, families in need of services, children in need of care, adoptions, juvenile traffic violations, criminal neglect of family and child support.
Calogero is a longtime prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office, having served the last seven years as the chief prosecutor in Juvenile Court. She resigned in July to run for the judgeship.
As a prosecutor, Calogero handled cases of almost every type. Cases involving juvenile criminals, child support, families in need of support and child protection all came across her desk, she said. Those represent about 95 percent of a juvenile judge's caseload, she said.
Calogero, 50, said that if elected, she would strive to make sure juveniles in the justice system "have every opportunity" to get a good start in life, including rehabilitation if needed.
"Public safety is always a concern," she said. "I think the role of the judge is to be someone who listens and gives everyone an opportunity to be heard."
If elected, Calogero said, she will work to make sure juvenile justice programs are properly funded, which may present a challenge starting next year, when state law will require that 17-year olds be classified as juveniles.
Womble, 48, also cited her experience, especially the past 15 years when she has been in private practice.
"This is something I've been planning my whole life," she said.
During that time, she has handled every type of case in Juvenile Court, she said, including acting as an ad hoc judge in some cases.
"I want to take the time to look at what happened and why it happened and get the services in place," she said about her approach to handling cases. "Try to correct the problem before it arrives" in the court system.
Womble said that if elected, she would work to revamp the way child protection cases are handled. "I would have to get the state on board and get some funding, but I'll push it," she said.
Janzen has been the Section B judge since 1996 and serves as chief judge of the parish's Juvenile Court. She announced earlier this year she would retire effective Jan. 1.
Jefferson's Juvenile Court was established by the Legislature in 1958 with one judge; the other two seats were added in 1974 and 1980.
Advocate staff writer Chad Calder contributed to this article.