It’s been nearly two decades since there was an election for clerk of Orleans Parish Civil District Court or clerk of 1st City Court that did not feature an elected incumbent.

But with the ascension earlier this year of Dale Atkins to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal and Ellen Hazeur to a Civil District Court judgeship, the races for both positions are suddenly wide open.

Both races feature similar dynamics, with relatively unknown interim officeholders with law degrees facing off against seasoned politicos who are not lawyers.

In the race for clerk of Civil District Court, the longtime chief deputy clerk, Chelsey Richard Napoleon, has positioned herself as the natural heir to Atkins, who was elected to the appeals court in March. She faces City Councilman Jared Brossett, who says his political skills would come in handy in overseeing an office with roughly 170 employees.

For the 1st City Court clerkship, east bank voters will choose between Timothy David Ray, who has led the office since Hazeur’s election as a judge, and former state Rep. Austin Badon. The latter has accused Ray of disrespecting the court's judges, while Ray says he has merely sought to help tenants facing eviction understand the legal process.

As judges, both Atkins and Hazeur are prohibited from participating in the campaigns. All of the candidates to replace them are Democrats. The winners will serve until 2022.

Jared Brossett

Brossett is a familiar face for New Orleans voters, who elected him first as a state representative and then as a councilman for District D, which covers Gentilly and parts of New Orleans East, the 9th Ward, St. Roch, 7th Ward and 6th Ward.

He touts among his accomplishments sponsorship of an equal-pay-for-women law in the Legislature; steadfast opposition to short-term rentals; and creation of the Gentilly Resilience District for stormwater management.

While taking care not to criticize Atkins, Brossett promises to bring change to an office that he sees as inefficient and technologically outdated.

“The services it provides affect our everyday lives, and that’s why I believe it’s so important to elect a person who understands state and local government,” he said. “I’ll probably be going to my old stomping grounds at the Capitol to fight for policy.”

He proposes adopting the same online court software that’s in use in Jefferson Parish, although he acknowledges he is not sure how seamless that transition would be. He said he also would like to create a “one-stop shop” to streamline the process for obtaining a protective order.

Brossett said the clerk’s office will have to chip in to help build a new Civil District Court building, an idea that’s lingered for years without giving rise to a definite plan.

Chelsey Richard Napoleon

Napoleon started with less name recognition in the race for clerk, although she counts Atkins, who held the job for nearly three decades, as her “mentor.”

Whereas Brossett points to his political chops, Napoleon cites her experience in the office. She worked her way up from summer clerk to being the office’s chief deputy before she was tapped to lead it on an interim basis.

Along the way, Napoleon says, she has gained an intimate knowledge of the office’s complex record-keeping systems, which hold files dating back to the 18th century, while also going to night school for a law degree and raising a newborn daughter.

Although clerks are not required to hold a law degree, Napoleon argues that’s another of her advantages. She says Brossett’s legislative experience won’t be of much help.

“Do those political relationships help you run the day-to-day operations of the clerk’s office such that it would create an advantage? The short answer to that is no,” she said.

Napoleon scoffs at the idea of adopting Jefferson Parish’s online software, which she says is ill-suited to the separate laws that apply to Orleans Parish and its byzantine filing systems. The current online interface in Orleans is a “best practice” for the state, she said.

She said she’s doing “everything in my power” to help get a new courthouse, although she would not commit to spending some of the office’s funds on it. In the meantime, she has created a filing desk on the current building’s first floor, so litigants won’t have to brave the building’s often malfunctioning elevators.

Austin Badon

A former three-term state representative, Badon is making his bid to return to public office by running for clerk of 1st City Court, which processes and stores files for small claims, evictions and traffic-camera ticket appeals on the east bank of Orleans Parish.

Badon said he hopes to mount an outreach campaign including visits to local churches to inform tenants and landlords about their rights. He also would like to start a mediation program overseen by local law students to dispense with cases before they reach a judge.

“Even if you don’t win your case, I want people to feel respected, that their time was valued and that they were treated fairly and with dignity,” he said.

Badon has also gone on the attack over a lawsuit Ray filed in August against the 1st City Court judges. Ray was trying to stop the judges from blocking his distribution of a brochure about the evictions process, which the judges said contained errors.

“The judges are not happy at all,” Badon said. “They felt like they were being bullied by a young man who has hardly practiced law.”

Timothy David Ray

After Hazeur was elected as a judge in March, she tapped her campaign chairman, Ray, to take over the office she had led since 2000.

Ray, who ran unsuccessfully for the City Council last year, paints himself as a fighter for the common person who will introduce electronic filing and point litigants who lack an attorney to legal services. His experience as a lawyer is also an asset for the office, he said.

A clerk can’t give out legal advice, he said, but they “can use and should use their legal experience and training to help explain these complex legal procedures to regular everyday people who just don’t want to be homeless.”

Ray said Badon’s attacks over the brochure show his opponent’s calculating character. The evictions brochure did not contain legal errors, he said, and the lawsuit he filed was nothing more than a procedural step to protect the clerk's independence. He said he maintains a warm relationship with the judges.

“I wanted (to provide) more information that would be more balanced for landlords and tenants alike,” he said of the brochure. “He just wants to be elected to something. And I think his attacks on me show that he doesn’t even want to know what the office does; he just wants to win.”

