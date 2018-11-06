Interim Clerk of Orleans Parish Civil District Court Chelsey Richard Napoleon won the election to succeed her former boss on Tuesday, besting City Councilman Jared Brossett.
Napoleon had cast herself as the rightful heir to Dale Atkins, her longtime boss, who was elected to the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal in March.
With all precincts reporting, Napoleon won 54 percent of the vote to Brossett's 46 percent.
In the run-up to election day, Napoleon pointed to her long service in the clerk's office, which began with her job as a summer clerk in the 1990s and continued with her appointment as chief deputy clerk in 2006. She said she had the practical experience to run an office with complicated, voluminous records.
Meanwhile, Brossett said his experience in the State Capitol and City Hall would give him an edge in securing helpful legislation for the office. He also pointed to his progressive record on issues like equal pay for women.
Both candidates promised to make it easier for ordinary New Orleanians to interact with the office, and to push for a new Civil District Court building.
The candidates described the race as cordial in interviews, although Napoleon complained that Brossett missed a series of candidate forums.
Those may have represented missed opportunities for Brossett, who earned more than 80 percent of the vote in his most recent race for City Council.