The Pearl River Board of Aldermen is certain to have at least one new member after the upcoming municipal elections: First-term member Lora Cutrer is running for mayor against incumbent David McQueen.
But the other four sitting members of the board — Bridgett Bennett, David McGregor, Virgil Phillips and Kathryn Walsh — are all seeking re-election Nov. 6. So are five challengers: Angel Galloway, Michael Hager, Joe Lee, Claud Stucke and Don Thanars.
That's a smaller field than the 13 who ran four years ago.
Five of the candidates are Republicans. The others list no party or say they are independent.
All the candidates run at-large in the same field. How many votes will be needed to be elected in the primary depends on a complicated formula. Some candidates may be forced into runoffs Dec. 8.
Bennett, who is in her first term on the board, posted on her Facebook page that she has pushed for term limits, coordinated the Run to the River 5K and the Swamp Fest, and launched newspaper recycling, emergency robo-calling and a beautification program. If re-elected, she said, she wants to work with an engineer to find permanent solutions to drainage problems and push for the timely completion of the Spur 41 bridge.
Galloway is one of several candidates making a first run for elected office. The 49-year-old paramedic has also worked as a forensic death investigator. She is active with her church and works in prison ministry. Galloway said she would push for the rebuilding of the Spur 41 bridge. She also wants to improve relations between the mayor and the Board of Alderman and to work to unite churches in Pearl River to address community needs.
Hager, another first-time candidate, is retired from ExxonMobil's Chalmette Refinery, where he said he ended his 25-year career as head of the Process Department and oversaw budgets of more than $100 million. He said he wants to create a cohesive team on the board, improve its relationship with the police chief and improve drainage.
Lee, another political newcomer, drives a bus for the St. Tammany Parish school system. He said he wants to preserve Pearl River's small-town lifestyle but also work on getting new industries and jobs in the town. He is stressing Pearl River's infrastructure needs, specifically improving drainage, building sidewalks at Pearl River High School for student safety and the timely completion of the Spur 41 bridge.
McGregor, a Republican who is an incumbent on the Board of Aldermen, did not respond to requests for information on his candidacy.
Phillips, who is retired from Lockheed Martin, has more years on the board than any other candidate in the race, having served from 2002-10 before losing a race for mayor and then returning to the board in 2014. Phillips said he wants to maintain the town's current balanced budget, work with an engineer to find and implement short- and long-term solutions to the town's drainage needs, expand recreational activities and bring in new business.
Stucke, who ran for mayor four years ago, is a retired heavy equipment operator who also worked as a furrier and coat designer. A longtime volunteer firefighter, he also was chairman of St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11. He is running on his skills and expertise in managing money and said he would work to make the town's government responsive and respectful to constituents.
Thanars is making his first bid for elected office. He works as director of the St. Tammany Business & Career Solutions Center, which is under the Louisiana Workforce Commission. If elected, he said, he wants to increase the board's credibility, accountability and respectability.
"Doing the right things, for the right reasons, the right way," will increase residents' faith that the governing body is acting ethically, morally and transparently, he said.
Walsh, who is serving her second term on the board, said her goals include developing a future growth plan for Pearl River.
"We want to have that small hometown feel, so let's look at what we have, what we feel we need and can sustain," she said.
Drainage issues need to be addressed with a prioritized list of projects, she said, and the town needs to seek bids. She also promised to assist the administration with whatever it needs, from updating policies and procedures to defining budget line items.